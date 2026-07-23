How to watch ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ Season 5? Here's a streaming guide for Jimmy Kimmel’s game show

Jimmy Kimmel is back behind the podium after hosting the previous seasons of the revival as well

ABC has brought back one of television's most recognizable game shows. ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ returns for its fifth season, with Jimmy Kimmel once again stepping in as host. The latest installment kicked off on Wednesday, July 22, on ABC. The long-running quiz show has found a successful second life, with Season 5 welcoming a new lineup of celebrity contestants. Instead of everyday players, each episode features two well-known personalities working side by side to answer increasingly difficult trivia questions in hopes of reaching the $1 million prize. Any winnings are donated to the charity of their choice, giving the competition a feel-good twist alongside the pressure of the game. Kimmel is back behind the podium after hosting the previous seasons of the revival as well.

Larry David with Cazzie David in a still from 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' Season 5 (Image Source: Instagram | @millionairetv)

While the questions are serious, Kimmel usually finds room to tease his celebrity guests or crack a joke before revealing whether an answer is right or wrong. This season's guest lineup is one of the biggest yet, bringing together actors, comedians, musicians, athletes, television personalities, and even a legendary quiz champion. This season features 16 celebrity pairings, including Larry David and Cazzie David, Ben Affleck and ‘Jeopardy!’ champion Jamie Ding, Jason Alexander and Wayne Knight, Tig Notaro and Pete Holmes, Brad Paisley and Clayton Kershaw, Michael Kosta and Wendi McLendon-Covey, Jesse Eisenberg and Paul Giamatti, Krysten Ritter and Sarah Shahi, Colin Jost and Michael Che, Will Forte and Taran Killam, Sarah Jane Nader and Brooks Nader, Michael Keaton and Jon Lovett, Paul Scheer and Rob Huebel, Awkwafina and Paul Feig, Billy Porter and Leslie Odom Jr., and Timothy Simons and Jackie Tohn.

Ben Affleck and Jamie Ding in a still from 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' Season 5 (Image Source: Instagram | @millionairetv)

Each celebrity pair will try to answer a series of increasingly difficult multiple-choice questions, using classic lifelines whenever they get stuck. ABC will air new episodes every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/PT throughout the season. Those who prefer streaming won't have to wait very long either. Every episode will arrive on Disney+ and Hulu one day after its television broadcast, making Thursdays the perfect catch-up day for anyone who misses the live airing. For viewers without traditional cable, the series is also available through live TV streaming platforms that carry ABC. Services such as DirecTV, Fubo, Sling, and Hulu + Live TV all provide access to the network, giving fans several ways to tune in as the season continues.

Kaitlan Collins, Jake Tapper, and Jimmy Kimmel in a still from 'Who Wants to Be a Millionaire' Season 4 (Image Source: Instagram | @millionairetv)

Notably, DirecTV also offers a five-day free trial, giving viewers a chance to watch ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’ without paying upfront, though the offer only lasts for a limited time. As always, it's worth reading the service's terms and conditions before signing up. Overall, fans have plenty of ways to keep up with the new season, whether they tune in live every Wednesday through a live TV streaming service or catch each episode on Disney+ and Hulu the following Thursday.