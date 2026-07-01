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Jonas Brothers return to ‘Camp Rock 3’ as Disney sets release date in new teaser trailer

Disney revives the beloved franchise with the Jonas Brothers back on stage and a new generation of campers competing for a life-changing opportunity.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
The Jonas Brothers as returning Connect 3 members in a still from 'Camp Rock 3' (Cover Image Source: Disney/David Astorga)
The Jonas Brothers as returning Connect 3 members in a still from 'Camp Rock 3' (Cover Image Source: Disney/David Astorga)

Disney is officially bringing the music, drama, and nostalgia back to Camp Rock. The long-awaited third installment, 'Camp Rock 3,' is set to premiere on Disney Channel on August 13 before debuting on Disney+ on August 14. The newly released teaser confirms that Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas are stepping back into their iconic roles as Shane, Nate, and Jason Gray, reuniting as Connect 3. While Demi Lovato is not returning as Mitchie Torres, she remains involved with the project as an executive producer alongside The Jonas Brothers.

This time around, the story centers on Connect 3 as they gear up for a major reunion tour. However, things quickly take a turn when their opening act unexpectedly drops out. In search of fresh talent, the band heads back to Camp Rock, transforming the familiar summer retreat into a high-stakes competition. Campers are given the chance to prove themselves, with one winner earning the opportunity to serve as the opening act for the trio. The teaser focuses on Sage, played by Liamani Segura, whose journey captures the pressure, excitement, and ambition surrounding the competition.

Liamani Segura in ‘Camp Rock 3’ (Image source: Disney/David Astorga)
Liamani Segura in ‘Camp Rock 3’ (Image source: Disney/David Astorga)

Alongside the returning Jonas Brothers, Maria Canals-Barrera reprises her role as Connie Torres, bringing a sense of continuity to the story. The film also introduces several new faces who bring fresh energy to the camp. Sherry Cola joins as Lark, while the group of campers includes Liamani Segura as Sage, Malachi Barton as Fletch, Lumi Pollack as Rosie, Hudson Stone as Desi, Casey Trotter as Cliff, Brooklynn Pitts as Callie and Ava Jean as Madison. Each character contributes a unique talent, from musical performance and choreography to digital influence, adding new layers to the camp dynamic.

L-R: Malachi Barton and Hudson Stone in ‘Camp Rock 3’ (Image source: Disney/David Astorga)
L-R: Malachi Barton and Hudson Stone in ‘Camp Rock 3’ (Image source: Disney/David Astorga)

Music remains at the heart of the franchise, and the teaser introduces the film’s first track, 'One Beat Away.' Performed by Liamani and the cast, the song sets the tone for the movie’s soundtrack, which will be released digitally on August 13. Fans can already stream the single, while pre-save and pre-order options for the soundtrack open on July 13. A vinyl edition is also planned for release at a later date.

L-R: Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Hudson Stone, Lumi Pollack and Casey Trotter (Image source: Disney/David Astorga)
L-R: Malachi Barton, Liamani Segura, Hudson Stone, Lumi Pollack, and Casey Trotter (Image source: Disney/David Astorga)

'Camp Rock 3' is directed by Veronica Rodriguez and written by Eydie Faye. The project was first announced by Disney Branded Television in September 2025, sparking excitement among longtime fans. The original 'Camp Rock' premiered in 2008 and quickly became a defining Disney Channel movie, followed by 'Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam' in 2010. Both films were major hits, topping cable ratings during their premieres. With 'Camp Rock 3,' Disney aims to blend that legacy with a fresh storyline, giving longtime fans a nostalgic return while introducing a new generation to the magic of Camp Rock.

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