Oops! Calisthenics studio accidentally reveals new ‘DWTS’ cast member — and we’ve got thoughts

A major cast update for ‘DWTS’ Season 34 has been leaked, and it looks like a Canadian actress might be joining the show

Big news for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ fans as recent reports suggest the show will be welcoming a new pro dancer. According to Parade, Canadian actress and dancer Briar Nolet is set to join the cast, though her exact role remains under wraps. The Australian Calisthenics Theatre Company (ACTC) posted on Facebook, “ACTC is thrilled to announce the launch of our EPIC Workshops in Melbourne and Adelaide with one unforgettable day in each city.” They also noted, “The attendance of our original Guest Presenter, Briar Nolet, has been postponed due to her new role with Dancing with the Stars – meaning we have been able to update this year’s format to make it more accessible and affordable for our dance-loving community.”

For the unversed, Nolet is best known for her role on the Family series 'The Next Step'. She started dancing at just 7 and competed in dance competitions across Canada growing up. In 2014, she portrayed Richelle on 'The Next Step', and as part of the franchise, she toured in Canada, Australia, and the UK. Nolet also competed on season three of World of Dance in 2019, finishing fifth, and even performed on Jennifer Lopez’s It’s My Party Tour. However, while competing on World of Dance, Nolet revealed that she began having seizures at the age of 16. She was initially misdiagnosed with anxiety, but was later diagnosed with epilepsy at 19 after visiting a neurologist in Toronto, as per Women'sHealth.

Currently living in Los Angeles, she boasts over 780,000 followers, and among them are several 'DWTS' pros, including Witney Carson, Sasha Farber, Mark Ballas, and Val Chmerkovskiy. However, some fans expressed their concerns on Reddit, with one writing, “I really don’t like this decision at all. Here we go again… casting a dancer that isn’t trained in Latin Ballroom for a Latin Ballroom show.” Another noted, “Phenomenal dancer in her own realm, but shocked she’s actually she’s actually been hired even if it’s only for troupe as she’s only just been taking ballroom seriously for over a year now. Those pro connections must’ve helped her out a lot.”

As of now, the full cast for 'DWTS' Season 34 has yet to be revealed, but reports suggest the official lineup will be announced on September 3 during 'Good Morning America'. So far, confirmed contestants include Robert Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin; social media star Alix Earle; and 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' stars Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck.

However, this had heavy repercussions on the show, as many die-hard followers of ‘DWTS’ criticized the involvement of these new-age celebrities who also happen to be social media influencers on Reddit. “Surely they can cast some actual celebs and not just LA wannabes. I’ve been watching since 2010, and this cast so far is disappointing, there’s a lot of spots left, so I hope we get some names. These reality ‘stars’ will fade out in no time,” a comment read.