‘DWTS’ fans are convinced this beloved pro dancer is making a surprise return for Season 34

“If they would have me? Of course! It would be fun," Mark Ballas said of joining the judges panel.

A 'Dancing With The Stars' alum might return to the ballroom soon. Rumors are swirling that former pro dancer Mark Ballas may return to the ABC dance competition after a hiatus. On August 1, Mark, previously a pro dancer on DWTS from 2007 to 2022, posted a video of himself dancing on Instagram. In the video, Mark dances alongside the most recent Mirrorball champion, Jenna Johnson. "Going back to basics is not a step backward. It’s often the first step to progress," Mark wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

Soon after, fans bombarded the comments section of the post with exciting messages. One social media user wrote, "Would love to see Mark on this season,” to which Mark's father, Corky Ballas, responded, "you never know” with some pretty happy emojis. Another user gushed over Mark's dance moves and quipped, "Dang! Mark moves just like his dad, Corky! Love his mom Shirley too! His mom and dad were the reason I am a Ballroom Dancer today!" Followed by a third one who penned, "Mark is the best dancer ever, wish he was still on the show." Another 'DWTS' fan commented, "Obsessed. Crossing my fingers this means Mark is coming back to DWTS." A netizen remarked, "It’s been too damn long not seeing you guys on my TV screen!!!!! Please tell me you’re on this season of DWTS!"

Until now, Mark hasn’t made any official comment regarding his participation in Season 34 of 'Dancing With The Stars.' Before this, Mark was last seen on the show during Season 31, when he was paired with TikTok sensation Charli D'Amelio. The two ended up winning the prestigious Mirrorball Trophy that season. Afterward, Mark joined the DWTS Live Tour in Los Angeles in 2023 and told the crowd during one show that he would no longer be dancing in that capacity.

In a video shared by a fan on X (formerly known as Twitter), Mark can be heard telling the live audience that he had no plans of returning to 'Dancing With The Stars.' According to Entertainment Now, Mark shared, “I just want to finish this by saying that this will be the last time you see me dance in this capacity. I’m coming to a close tonight. This is gonna be my last dance. I had the best time ever this season, and this freestyle was a great way to finish it off. … Thank you guys for a lifetime of memories. This is the last time I’ll be dancing with a partner."

Later down the line, Mark returned as a guest judge for Dancing with the Stars Season 33. At that time, the three-time Mirrorball champion made an appearance on the fan-favorite dance show as a guest judge. During a November 2024 interview with TV Insider, Mark stated that he would be open to joining the judges panel of 'DWTS' full-time. Then, Mark shared, “If they would have me? Of course! It would be fun."