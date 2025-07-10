‘DWTS’ Season 34's ‘disappointing’ casting lineup points towards a major issue that’s too hard to ignore

'Cast some actual celebs and not just LA wannabes,' one Reddit user wrote and we totally understand why

Every season of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ brings joy and excitement to its viewers who wish to see new names join the show. While previous seasons of the reality dancing competition have managed to win the hearts of the audience with their interesting casting choices, the latest one seems to be getting a bit of a lukewarm response from fans. Following the announcement of the newest celebrity lineup, viewers have taken to Reddit to voice their frustration, talking about how reality ‘stars’ will "fade out in no time."

As per Today, back in April this year, Robert Irwin—who is the well-known son of the late animal expert Steve Irwin—was announced as the first celebrity to join the cast of season 34 of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ The next name revealed was Aliz Earle, a widely loved social media personality and model known for her “Get Ready with Me” videos. By July, a few more contestants were announced to be competing for the mirrorball trophy. These names included ‘Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ stars Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck.

Now, a Reddit user has asked the producer of the show, Deena Katz, if the fans can hope for celebrities who are “actual celebs and not just LA wannabes.” “Really Deena?” the post read, further stating, “Surely they can cast some actual celebs and not just LA wannabes. I’ve been watching since 2010 and this cast so far is disappointing, there’s a lot of spots left so I hope we get some names. These reality ‘stars’ will fade out in no time.” Replying to the main thread, another commented, “I highly DOUBT it will happen, but I was kinda hoping for one of the Cobra Kai stars now that the show is finished. I think Peyton List would to GREAT and she still has a show going (School Spirits) which would give her something to promote.”

Meanwhile, while discussing their dream cast, many netizens named stars like ‘Blue Beetle’ actor Xolo Maridueña, 'Designated Survivor' actor Tanner Buchanan, and 'Cobra Kai' stars Jacob Bertrand and Mary Mouser. One intriguing comment tried to justify the inclusion of reality stars, saying, “I think they’re announcing the reality stars first so younger viewers will get excited BUT the next reveal has to be someone other than a reality star because then what are we doing here….(although it probably will be the current or latest bachelor)."

“It's harder to announce Singer/Actors because they could accept last minute projects where Robert and Alix essentially work for themselves and Whitney and Jenn only film SLOMW so if the show isn't filming they most likely won't have anything happening during the DWTS season,” another comment read. Some even pointed to the show's budget, saying, “Sure, but there are still actors and musicians despite social media being huge. At this point im gathering the budget is tight and these random people who posts videos online are the only ones they can afford.” 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 34 will reportedly premiere in mid to late September this year.