This 'DWTS' couple didn’t win the Mirrorball — but they might’ve found something even better: real love

As 'Dancing With the Stars' is gearing up for a grand comeback in mid-September 2025, the discussion around its previous seasons is at an all-time high. While the show usually grabs headlines for its jaw-dropping dance performances, there have been times when the Cupid-struck couples also stole the limelight. One such pair is Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber. Although the couple didn't win 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, their growing romance is winning hearts and steadily moving forward.

(L-R) Sasha Farber and Jenn Tran attend the Los Angeles premiere of 'Suits LA' at One Universal in Universal City, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Rodin Eckenroth)

It all began when Tran had a very public breakup with Devin Strader on 'The Bachelorette' Season 21, which ended suddenly. As destiny had it, just months later, Tran was paired with Farber on 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 33, and their on-stage chemistry was immediately clear. What started as a professional partnership soon grew into a real connection. Though they kept their relationship private at first, the couple is now open about their romance, showing everyone they're truly meant for each other.

After going Instagram official in December 2024, Tran and Farber have gradually opened up about their relationship. Though dating rumors began with the 'DWTS' Season 33 premiere in September, the couple took their time before confirming them, as per Collider. Now, they can be seen frequently sharing more of their love story, especially on TikTok, where they post dance videos and daily moments together. One recent video even shows them getting ready for a music festival. Their shared passion for dance helped spark their connection, and their growing openness with fans is a clear indication that their romance is genuine and lasting.

Even while apart, Farber kept Tran close by wearing her light brown blazer to the Disney Entertainment Television Get Real Event in Los Angeles. He paired it with gray dress pants and a white T-shirt, later revealing on Instagram that the jacket belonged to his girlfriend. Fans loved the sweet gesture, and Tran playfully commented, "I'll bill you for the dry cleaning," teasing him not to spill coffee on it. Their lighthearted exchange further showcased that their bond remains strong, even from a distance.

In a February 2025 interview with People, Tran even discussed their romance, saying, "We are taking life one day at a time and we're not in any rush to define anything or put anything out there. We are just having fun and enjoying the moment that we're in." She also talked about the importance of focusing on their individual careers, which explains her decision to move to Miami to continue her physician's assistant training. For the uninformed, Tran confirmed in March 2025 that she's putting her reality TV career on hold to finish her medical studies.

After their 'Dancing with the Stars' exit, fans speculated about her staying in LA. Tran eventually revealed that she had moved in with Farber but initially avoided confirming their romantic status. With her now living in Miami, fans have wondered if distance might strain the relationship, but that doesn't seem to be the case. Tran makes regular trips to Los Angeles to visit Farber, and his recent TikTok reply to a fan asking when he’d see her, "Soon, I hope," only adds to the sense that the two are more committed than they let on publicly.