James Gunn gushes over Taylor Sheridan’s work — fans wonder if a ‘Yellowstone’ universe star could be 'Batman'

'I'm always scouting when I'm watching TV shows,' said James Gunn while addressing rumors of a potential casting

James Gunn recently made an unexpected confession that no one saw coming. The creative brain behind 'Peacemaker' recently confessed that he is a fan of Taylor Sheridan's critically acclaimed series. However, this unexpected revelation has fueled speculation mills with the buzz that Gunn will finally cast a 'Yellowstone' universe actor in one of his highly anticipated shows.

Taylor Sheridan at The IMDb Studio in Park City, Utah (Image Source: Getty Images for IMDb | Photo by Tommaso Boddi)

Gunn revealed that '1923' is his favorite of Sheridan's shows. This sparked online speculation because the show stars Brandon Sklenar, a fan-favorite fancast for Bruce Wayne. Gunn clarified with a laugh, "I'm definitely not doing scouting for the Caped Crusader. But I'm always scouting when I'm watching TV shows," as per Collider. He also praised Sklenar, saying, "By the way, I love him. I think he's great. I really do. I honestly think he's great." He also mentioned recommending Julia Schlaepfer, Sklenar's on-screen partner, for another project.

Notably, Gunn's praise of '1923' has led to fan speculation that Sklenar could be a future 'Batman,' even though Gunn insists he's watching the show simply as a fan. He said, "I'm watching it because I like Taylor Sheridan's stuff, especially that one. That's my favorite of all his shows." Sklenar isn't the only actor linked to the 'Dark Knight,' as 'Reacher' star Alan Ritchson has expressed interest in the role but is reportedly pursuing a different DCU project. With 'The Brave' and the 'Bold' still in development and 'Batman' officially uncast, Sklenar's name continues to circulate among fans.

Reportedly, after the sixth episode of HBO Max/DC's 'Peacemaker,' which connected the series to the upcoming 'Superman: Man of Tomorrow movie,' Gunn addressed the show's future. On the prospect of a third season, he explained, "You're gonna find out more in episode 8 because it's not necessarily that," as per Deadline. Gunn explained, "Some of these characters will continue, but also, it’s not exactly 'Peacemaker 3.' I'm not ruling it out. You'll see (episode) 8 and maybe you'll find out a little bit more." He also noted that development on a planned 'Peacemaker' spinoff focused on Viola Davis' Amanda Waller has been slow-going.