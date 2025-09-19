James Gunn finally confirms when ‘Superman’ will be released on HBO Max, and how it ties to ‘Peacemaker’

James Gunn’s DCU strategy sparks questions as ‘Superman’ races to HBO Max ahead of ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 and the timing isn’t just coincidence.

Fans of the DC Universe won’t have to wait long to see the ‘Man of Steel’ soar onto their streaming screens. James Gunn’s ‘Superman’ is set to land on HBO Max on Friday, September 19, barely two months after its theatrical debut on July 11. The swift arrival might feel surprising, but there’s a carefully calculated reason behind the decision. The film, which introduced David Corenswet in his first outing as Superman and Nicholas Hoult as the cunning Lex Luthor, was already shaping the future of the franchise before it even left theaters. Also, a sequel, ‘Superman: Man of Tomorrow,’ has already been confirmed for a 2027 release.

Yet before audiences get to that chapter, Warner Bros. Discovery and Gunn want to ensure as many people as possible have experienced the film that lays the foundation. What raised eyebrows was the movie’s early digital release on August 15, just over a month after its theatrical bow. At that point, ‘Superman’ was still posting healthy numbers at the domestic box office. Fans speculated about what might have prompted the shift, and now, Gunn has finally provided clarity.

In a conversation with ScreenRant, Gunn explained the decision. Specifically, it had everything to do with ‘Peacemaker’ season 2. He revealed, “Well, it's very complicated, but the truth is it is because of ‘Peacemaker.’ I originally thought ‘Peacemaker’ was going to be coming out next month. There was a lot of things that are beyond our control, so that ‘Peacemaker’ is coming out now, and, at the end of the day, I wanted everyone to be able to see ‘Superman’ that wanted to, even those people who couldn't get to a theater before ‘Peacemaker.’ And that's really the reason for it.”

As per USA Today, currently, five episodes of ‘Peacemaker’ season 2 are already available, with three left to air. The timing is crucial because the remaining episodes are said to be packed with DCU connections, major spoilers, and cameo appearances that tie directly back to ‘Superman.’ By making the movie available on VOD early and now adding it to HBO Max, Gunn ensures that fans who may have missed the theatrical run are still caught up with the overarching story.