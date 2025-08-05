Taylor Sheridan explains why ‘1923’ won’t return for season 3 and it actually makes total sense

Despite fan hopes, Taylor Sheridan explains the decision to end '1923' and hints at the next chapter in the Western drama timeline

'1923' had it all: an epic star plotline and a cast that included two Oscar winners, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren. Additionally, Michelle Randolph and Brandon Sklenar. The Western drama series followed the Dutton family as they survived the Great Depression, the 'Yellowstone' ranch expansion, and the looming World War 1. Season two finale showcased the shocking deaths of Alexandra, played by Julia Schlaepfer, and Banner Creighton, played by Jerome Flynn. It also heralds Spencer Dutton's return to Montana as the fight against Whitfield continues; however, despite the cliffhanger ending, creator Taylor Sheridan will not be revisiting his '1923' script, as reported by Elle. According to Sheridan, season two was a mere continuation of '1883' that leads to the next prequel, '1944'.

Sheridan also wanted to do justice to the characters by not stretching their story in the prequels. “I chose that moment in time [year 1923] to peek back in because you’re seeing the children that we’ve met in 1883 attempting to raise another generation of Dutton,” he explained in an exclusive with The Hollywood Reporter. Sheridan added that he specifically chose the year so that it could merge with the prequel in “a time of great drought, at a time of Prohibition, at a time of all this expansion — the Wild West was truly becoming a relevant center of resources.” According to Deadline, the '1883' sequelwas shot on an extravagant budget of $22 million per episode. “I need to do this in two blocks,” he said, confirming that there won't be any more seasons. “An eight-episode block and a second eight-episode block to wrap this up.”

In an exclusive with The Hollywood Reporter, Sklenar described season 2 as the “bookend” of '1923', putting to rest all the rumors that the series might be revived for a third season. “It’s still limited, but I think of it as one piece — there’s just a split in the middle, but it’s all one piece. It will conclude,” he said. However, fans were disappointed with the news as they wanted to witness more of the Duttons from the specific era. "I would love a season 3, only if Alex had survived. Funny since the first episode or 2 I couldn't stand her, then she ended up being one of my favorites. Same with Beth, on YS hated her, then she became my favorite," a viewer shared on Reddit.

"I think with all our reactions, comments here on Reddit, #taylorsheridan would see them and realise that he made a mistake in not adding a season 3 for 1923. However, I wish Alex and Spencer would still be in it. I love their love story!" another fan lamented. According to Esquire, '1944' still hasn't announced a premiere date; however, the plotline is expected to center around WWII. Since Spencer Dutton was showcased as a WWI soldier in '1923', it is imperative that he would be reprising his role as a rancher/soldier in the sequel. There are still too many details under wraps as Sheridan expands his Western drama universe next year.