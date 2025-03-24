Jimmy Kimmel asked Viola Davis about menopause and everyone should take notes from her answer

"Menopause is a dark hole," shared Viola Davis while talking about her experience.

It is an open secret that women's bodies are way too complicated to understand, often leaving men clueless, which contributes to societal stigmas. However, Viola Davis is here to shatter those misconceptions, as the acclaimed actress not only offered an insight into menopause but also educated Jimmy Kimmel about women's health. Not only that, but Davis also shared about her personal struggle with menopause, making for an inspiring and informative TV moment.

Viola Davis poses in the press room at the 2017 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 19, 2017 in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: FilmMagic | Photo by Jason LaVeris)

During her appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' Davis candidly discussed the challenges of menopause, calling it "hell" and a "dark hole," as reported by The Independent. "Menopause is hell," she declared bluntly when asked to define it. "Menopause is a dark hole, okay? That's what menopause is. And that's where I'm at right now. So I either will love my husband today or kill him today." Davis did not stop here, as she also joked about how men react to the topic, saying, "When you talk about anything, especially dealing with menopause or breasts, men just die a slow death."

When Kimmel asked Davis how long menopause lasts, 'The Help' actress admitted, "You know what, someone needs to tell me because it's lasted now for about six, seven years." Davis went on to share with Kimmel how menopause has affected her focus, recalling a moment of distraction involving her husband, Julius Tennon. "The other day, my husband said, 'V, can you take this bowl and put this in the sink?' I said, 'Oh sweetheart, yeah, let me see the bowl. Let me put it in the sink.' And then five minutes later he looked at me; he said, 'V, are you okay?' I said, 'Yeah, I'm fine.' 'Are you sure you're okay? Because I found that bowl in the refrigerator. Please tell me you're not going crazy!'" as per Daily Mail.

She also recalled a mishap during an MRI appointment, saying, "I went to get an MRI, and I put a wig on my head... In order to keep a wig on your head, you've got to put pins on it. And then you know when you go to get the MRI, it's magnetic." Kimmel, amused, asked, "The pins went where?" to which she replied, "No, let me tell you something, Jimmy. The fact that I'm sitting here and my dignity is still intact—as soon as I walked in that room, that wig started floating off my head, and those pins came out like bullets," she explained, mimicking the sound of pins shooting through the air.

She further recalled how the technician was caught off guard. "The tech woman started ducking... She was like, 'Oh my God! Oh my God!' And then she was like, 'Your name is Viola Davis, right?'" Davis continued, describing the chaotic scene as she said, "So half of the pins were on the floor, half of them were stuck on the MRI machine, and half of my wig was off my head. And then she finally said, 'You know you can take your wig off,' and I said, 'I cannot take this wig off!'" leaving the studio audience amused.