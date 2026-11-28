Does Bianca die? ‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ creator addresses Episode 4’s brutal ending

A dangerous mission takes a tragic turn in Episode 4, leaving Percy and his friends facing an unbearable loss

‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ Season 3 Episode 4, which dropped alongside Episode 3 on November 27, delivered a devastating plot twist that most fans may not have seen coming. Titled ‘We Visit the Junkyard of the Gods,’ the episode sees Percy and his friends face a dangerous new challenge, but its biggest shock comes toward the end. Here's a look at the major events that happened. While escaping the Spartoi monsters, Percy (Walker Scobell), Thalia (Tamara Smart), Grover (Aryan Simhadri), Zoë (Saara Chaudry), and Bianca (Olive Abercrombie) hot-wire a car. However, their escape is interrupted by Ares (Adam Copeland), the god of war. He arrives with a message for Percy from Aphrodite (Kate McKinnon), the goddess of love, who changes her appearance depending on who is looking at her. So, it comes as no surprise when she appears to Percy as an older version of Annabeth.

Walker Scobell in a still from 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' (Image Source: Disney)

Aphrodite gives Percy a key to Hephaestus's junkyard storehouse, but he initially refuses, asking her to get straight to the point instead. In this moment, she reveals that the Olympian gods will vote on whether to kill the Forbidden Children during the Winter Solstice council. Percy eventually accepts the key when Aphrodite offers it again, especially after she promises to cast her vote in his favor. With the Spartoi closing in, Percy uses the key to lead the group into Hephaestus's junkyard. While exploring the place, Bianca comes across a Mythomagic figurine for her younger brother, Nico.

But picking it up accidentally activates Talos, an early prototype security automaton designed to guard Hephaestus's scrap. The group scatters as the giant machine begins chasing them. During the chaos, Thalia gets injured, and Bianca uses the last of her ambrosia to heal her. Percy eventually finds shelter near a box and contacts his half-brother Tyson (Daniel Diemer). Tyson tells him that Talos has an emergency shutdown switch inside its head, which can only be accessed through a door in its heel. Percy then brings everyone together to take down the automaton.

Daniel Diemer in a still from ‘Percy Jackson And The Olympians’ (Image Source: Disney)

Bianca volunteers to climb inside Talos and reach the kill switch. She successfully shuts down the machine, but the automaton collapses on her before she can escape. The fall fatally injures Bianca, and the group has no way to save her because they have already used up their remaining healing supplies. As Bianca takes her final breaths, Zoë officially welcomes her into the Hunters of Artemis by having her recite the oath. Before dying, Bianca leaves a message for Nico, telling him, “Don't fear.” She also hands Percy the Mythomagic figurine she picked up for her younger brother, making sure it reaches him.

A still from 'Percy Jackson and the Olympians' (Image Source: Disney)

Co-showrunner Jon Steinberg discussed the death of Bianca, the daughter of Hades, in an interview with TVLine. Steinberg explained, “You're trying to find a way for the things that are uncomfortable to be as uncomfortable as they can get before they start getting gratuitous,” adding, “This is a special case where you're trying to make sure that, as this story is getting more dire, as the stakes are increasing, as the characters are becoming capable of handling more, that you really trying to engage with that.”

Co-showrunner Craig Silverstein also shared his thoughts on the decision, noting that, “They've been dealing with life-and-death stakes from the beginning, but at some point, what do life-and-death stakes mean without, you know, actual death?” Meanwhile, fans won't have to wait too long to see what happens next, as Episodes 5 and 6 are scheduled to arrive together on December 4.