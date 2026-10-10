MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Are there two Avatars in ‘Seven Havens’? Premiere introduces major twist in Paramount+ sequel series

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ will release its next three episodes on October 16 at Paramount+
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 1 HOUR AGO
Still of Pavi, Nisha and Kaerthik from 'Avatar: Seven Havens' — (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)
Still of Pavi, Nisha and Kaerthik from 'Avatar: Seven Havens' — (Cover Image Source: Paramount+)

'Avatar: Seven Havens' dropped its first three episodes on Paramount+, and fans are already on the edge of their seats. The sequel series introduced a major twist that shocked the original show's long-time fanbase. The series is set 225 years after 'The Legend of Korra,' a follow-up to 'Avatar: The Last Airbender.' In previous iterations, only one Avatar served as the protagonist. At any given time, only one existed in this fictional world. However, the newly released sequel changed the game by introducing two Avatars at the same time. Now these two Avatars need to band together to save their world. 

A still from 'Avbatar: Seven Havens'
A still from 'Avatar: Seven Havens' — (Image Source: Paramount+)

Episode 1, 'On the Horizon', introduced the audience to a world decimated by a cataclysm. The world fans last saw in 'The Legend of Korra' has been reduced to pockets of civilization, constantly troubled by storms. The survivors have named the remaining cities 'Seven Havens'. These groups believe that Korra, the last Avatar, is responsible for their misfortunes. The world is currently in dire need of benders, but for some reason, their numbers are decreasing each year. Pavi (Saheli Khan) is therefore important to the community, as she is a bender and currently trains with Captain Karthik (Akshay Khanna) in Ellora, the Haven of sand and wind. Karthik found Pavi three years ago and knows about her identity. He has kept it a secret to protect his ward.

A still of Pavi from 'Avatar: Seven Havens'
A still of Pavi from 'Avatar: Seven Havens' — (Image Source: Paramount+)

One day she comes across Nisha (Aishu Devan), her long-lost twin sister, also an Avatar capable of controlling all four elements. Neither remembers their parents, but they do recall playing together as children. This means they lived together in the past. The pair is shocked by the revelation, as they have never heard of two Avatars living together at the same time. They were not even sure if this was possible. The information is equally startling for Karthik and Jae, Pavi's friend. Eventually, they decide to keep the revelation a secret. The world hates Avatars, so Pavi and Nisha's identities will put them in unbelievable danger.

A still from 'Avatar: Seven Havens'
A still from 'Avatar: Seven Havens' — (Image Source: Paramount+)

The group faces an unexpected challenge when a storm rolls in and brings Vaatu, the evil spirit of darkness and chaos. He is no longer the gigantic entity that terrified Korra and her friends. He has become smaller and can possess creatures. The twins manage to stop him from wreaking havoc and save Ellora. Later, Karthik tells Jae that he belongs to the Order of the White Lotus, whose members train Avatars. The twins begin training under both of their guidance and vow to find out more about their parents. Paramount+ will release three more episodes of 'Avatar: Seven Havens' on October 16, which continue Pavi and Nisha's saga.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

NYCC 2026: Blumhouse drops horror slate for 2027, from ‘Exorcist: Martyrs’ to ‘Paranormal Activity’
SAN DIEGO COMIC-CON (SDCC)

NYCC 2026: Blumhouse drops horror slate for 2027, from ‘Exorcist: Martyrs’ to ‘Paranormal Activity’

Blumhouse unveiled its full 2027 slate at New York Comic Con with new trailers and director announcements for horror franchises
2 hours ago
Is Brian dead in ‘Boston Blue’? Season 2 Episode 1 reveals the fate of the fan favorite
TV

Is Brian dead in ‘Boston Blue’? Season 2 Episode 1 reveals the fate of the fan favorite

‘Boston Blue’ Season 2, starring Donnie Wahlberg, airs every Friday at 10:00 PM ET on CBS.
3 hours ago
‘Stargate’ reboot gets new update as ‘WandaVision’ creator takes over
TV

‘Stargate’ reboot gets new update as ‘WandaVision’ creator takes over

‘Stargate’ returns to development at Amazon MGM Studios after the studio dropped the series ordered from Martin Gero
4 hours ago
Is Jake dead on ‘Fire Country’? Season 5 premiere ends with a terrifying cliffhanger
TV

Is Jake dead on ‘Fire Country’? Season 5 premiere ends with a terrifying cliffhanger

‘Fire Country’ Season 5, starring Max Thieriot, airs every Friday at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.
4 hours ago
‘Marvel Zombies’ announces Halloween specials with three new titles at NYCC 2026
TV

‘Marvel Zombies’ announces Halloween specials with three new titles at NYCC 2026

Marvel Animation is expanding its zombie-infested universe with three new specials, each with a mysterious title that hints at familiar MCU characters
5 hours ago
What happened to Mickey’s mother? ‘Sheriff Country’ welcomes a mysterious new Sheriff in ‘Cyclone’
TV

What happened to Mickey’s mother? ‘Sheriff Country’ welcomes a mysterious new Sheriff in ‘Cyclone’

‘Sheriff Country’, starring Morena Baccarin, airs every Friday at 8:00 PM ET/PT on CBS.
6 hours ago
‘X-Men ‘97’ Season 3 adds She-Hulk along with Marvel’s most R-rated hero
X-MEN '97 (2024)

‘X-Men ‘97’ Season 3 adds She-Hulk along with Marvel’s most R-rated hero

'X-Men '97' Season 3 teases a growing anti-mutant crisis, the Brotherhood’s unexpected role, and a surprise wedding appearance from She-Hulk.
14 hours ago
‘Chicago Med’ brings back an original star for Season 12, seven years after his exit
TV

‘Chicago Med’ brings back an original star for Season 12, seven years after his exit

A familiar face from the medical drama’s early years is heading back to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center, bringing a new patient case.
15 hours ago
Where to watch ‘Sheriff Country’ Season 2? Release date, time and episode schedule
TV

Where to watch ‘Sheriff Country’ Season 2? Release date, time and episode schedule

Mickey Fox returns to investigate new crimes in Edgewater as 'Sheriff Country' Season 2 explores a shocking family revelation and fresh threats.
17 hours ago
Where to watch ‘Fire Country’ Season 5? Release date, time and episode schedule
TV

Where to watch ‘Fire Country’ Season 5? Release date, time and episode schedule

'Fire Country' Season 5 brings new emergencies to Edgewater, introduces a new firefighter, and sets up a crossover with 'Sheriff Country'
18 hours ago