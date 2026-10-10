Are there two Avatars in ‘Seven Havens’? Premiere introduces major twist in Paramount+ sequel series

‘Avatar: Seven Havens’ will release its next three episodes on October 16 at Paramount+

'Avatar: Seven Havens' dropped its first three episodes on Paramount+, and fans are already on the edge of their seats. The sequel series introduced a major twist that shocked the original show's long-time fanbase. The series is set 225 years after 'The Legend of Korra,' a follow-up to 'Avatar: The Last Airbender.' In previous iterations, only one Avatar served as the protagonist. At any given time, only one existed in this fictional world. However, the newly released sequel changed the game by introducing two Avatars at the same time. Now these two Avatars need to band together to save their world.

A still from 'Avatar: Seven Havens' — (Image Source: Paramount+)

Episode 1, 'On the Horizon', introduced the audience to a world decimated by a cataclysm. The world fans last saw in 'The Legend of Korra' has been reduced to pockets of civilization, constantly troubled by storms. The survivors have named the remaining cities 'Seven Havens'. These groups believe that Korra, the last Avatar, is responsible for their misfortunes. The world is currently in dire need of benders, but for some reason, their numbers are decreasing each year. Pavi (Saheli Khan) is therefore important to the community, as she is a bender and currently trains with Captain Karthik (Akshay Khanna) in Ellora, the Haven of sand and wind. Karthik found Pavi three years ago and knows about her identity. He has kept it a secret to protect his ward.

A still of Pavi from 'Avatar: Seven Havens' — (Image Source: Paramount+)

One day she comes across Nisha (Aishu Devan), her long-lost twin sister, also an Avatar capable of controlling all four elements. Neither remembers their parents, but they do recall playing together as children. This means they lived together in the past. The pair is shocked by the revelation, as they have never heard of two Avatars living together at the same time. They were not even sure if this was possible. The information is equally startling for Karthik and Jae, Pavi's friend. Eventually, they decide to keep the revelation a secret. The world hates Avatars, so Pavi and Nisha's identities will put them in unbelievable danger.

A still from 'Avatar: Seven Havens' — (Image Source: Paramount+)

The group faces an unexpected challenge when a storm rolls in and brings Vaatu, the evil spirit of darkness and chaos. He is no longer the gigantic entity that terrified Korra and her friends. He has become smaller and can possess creatures. The twins manage to stop him from wreaking havoc and save Ellora. Later, Karthik tells Jae that he belongs to the Order of the White Lotus, whose members train Avatars. The twins begin training under both of their guidance and vow to find out more about their parents. Paramount+ will release three more episodes of 'Avatar: Seven Havens' on October 16, which continue Pavi and Nisha's saga.