How tall are the stars from 'Selling Sunset': From 6-foot beauty to 5-foot pocket of energy

Here's what we know about the heights of 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 cast

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' cast heights have been a hot topic of conversation ever since the Netflix series premiered. Since Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim appear to be so much shorter than the girls, everyone has been curious about their true height.

However, because the ladies are usually wearing heels, how are we ever going to be able to determine their actual heights? We've done some investigation, and here are the 'Selling Sunset' cast's heights.

Jason Oppenheim and Brett Oppenheim

Jason has a height of 5'3. Brett, his twin brother, is also of the same stature.

Their height has been "exposed" to the world since Christine Quinn made this small fact known in an interview with Grazia.

Twin brothers and 'Selling Sunset' stars Jason and Brett Oppenheim own a real estate company in Los Angeles (Instagram/@jasonoppenheim)

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell Stause is about 168 cm (5 feet 6 inches) tall and weighs about 119 pounds (54 kg). These measures show off her trim figure, which she keeps in check with a healthy diet and a strict exercise program.

Chrishell encourages her fans to pursue active lives by posting her exercise regimens and fitness advice on social media frequently.

The 'Selling Sunset' realtor and star Chrishilla Stauce (Instagram/@chrishilla.stauce)

Mary Fitzgerald Bonnet

One of Selling Sunset's estate agents, Mary Bonnet (née Fitzgerald), is well-known to viewers for being one of the show's most laid-back and focused stars. On the show, she has also handled some remarkable listings that are valued in the millions!

Mary's five-foot-five-inch height accounts for why she constantly seems so little about Romain Bonnet.

Selling Sunset's Mary Fitzgerald has millions of dollars of listings under her belt (Instagram/@themarybonnet)

Emma Hernan

Emma Hernan was born in Boston, Massachusetts, USA. When she was a teenager, she moved to Los Angeles, California, to pursue her modeling career.

The American realtor stands 5 feet, 10 inches, or 178 cm tall.

'Selling Sunset' star Emma Hernan is an angel investor (Instagram/@emmaherna)

Amanza Smith

Amanza Smith has an excellent sense of designing and marketing homes. Her popularity has soared since joining The Oppenheim Group.

Amanza is a well-known interior designer, realtor, reality personality, and former model. Amanza became a cast member in season two, and her height has been the subject of much internet discussion.

While some websites claim she is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, some believe she is taller.

'Selling Sunset' star Amanza Smith was previously married to Ralph Brown (Instagram/@amanzasmit)

Chelsea Lazkani

One of Selling Sunset's most stylish and outspoken cast members is Chelsea Lazkani. The opulent real estate agent became well-known as soon as she joined the women of The Oppenheim Group in Season 5.

Chelsea has a height of 5 feet, 7 inches. She is around the same height as Chrishell and a few inches shorter than co-star Emma.

'Selling Sunset' star Chelsea Lazkani (Instagram/@chelsealazkai)

Bre Tiesi

It's quite likely that you have an obsession with Bre Tiesi if you've seen 'Selling Sunset' Season 8. The newest agent with the Oppenheim Group isn't hesitant to express her opinions or give a look.

Bre was mostly known for her job as a model before she entered the luxury real estate market. Additionally, she is the mother of Comedian and TV host, Nick Cannon's eighth child.

Bre Tiesi's shift from modeling to real estate was lucrative in the long run (Instagram/@bre_tiesi)

Nicole Young

Nicole Young is an American real estate agent, Instagram model, reality TV personality, and marketing expert. Since December 2014, the Netflix star has worked as a real estate agent for the exclusive Los Angeles real estate company Oppenheim Group.

Nicole stands 173 centimeters (5 feet 8 inches) tall.

'Selling Sunset' star Nicole Young has a net worth of $3 million (Instagram/@itsnicoleyoung)

Alanna Gold

Alanna Gold had always intended to be a veterinarian before she became a real estate agent. She discovered modeling in college and decided it would be a better match.

Even though we don't have an exact number in hand, Alanna's height on screen sure proves why she chose a modeling career before turning to real estate.

'Selling Sunset' newbie Alanna Gold is the owner of Pioneertown (Instagram/@thealannagold)

