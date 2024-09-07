Will Chrishell Stause leave 'Selling Sunset'? Tensions with production raise doubts about the real estate agent's comeback

Chrishell Stause discusses which scenes she is shocked and sad that are omitted in 'Selling Sunset' Season 8

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: When does 'Selling Sunset' come to an end for Chrishell Stause? Fans fear Season 8 could be the last run for the Netflix star, who continues to be vocal about the production cutting out her scenes from the latest season.

Chrishell marked the debut of the eighth season of 'Selling Sunset' by revealing some behind-the-scenes secrets! In a lengthy Instagram post, the real estate agent shared what didn't get included in the show to commemorate the release of the new season of the popular Netflix series on September 6.

Chrishell's post opened with a photo of her and Tinashe, who stated she was "happy to help" but "sad" that the moments they filmed together were not featured in the latest season. She also complimented her partner, G Flip, for "opening up and filming" with her, Chelsea Lazkani, and Emma Hernan.

Chrishell concluded her post by adding that a sequence featuring her and her rescue dog Gracie hanging out with new cast member Alanna Gold was also deleted from the new season.

Reacting to the revelation, fans on Reddit worry and mostly blame the production for intentionally gunning for Chrishell by cutting down her scenes.

One user wrote, "I honestly think Production dislikes Chrishell…two of her scenes got cut. and instead, we got the Tiktok sisters, an ex husband, and some uk reality star that people apparently dislike, and some man people hate who I don’t care to remember the name of."

Another person chimed in, "Yeah fr they showed that football player with SA allegations...yet not G and Chrishell talking about having children WHY go through all the lengths to film that? Chrishell has said G really doesn't wanna film so it's a big deal G went with it."

One user guessed, "Seems like Chrishell’s beef with production is mutual then since they decided to cut out all her good stuff even before she called them out."

Another person argued, "Oh dear Lord. I just looked at all the allegations/22 civil suits against him from massage therapists. Disgusting. Would’ve loved some scenes of Chrishell and G, since Chrishell finally has her happily ever after… after watching her go through so much w/her cheating husband (who like she said this season- cheated with her friend, who he’s now married to), the divorce, the lying with the next bf, and then the break-up w/Jason bc he wasn’t ready for kids. Instead, now we don’t get a single scene all season showing the marriage/happiness she finally deserves? But get a scene of an NFL quarterback w/30 women making SA allegations and 20+ civil suits???"

Chrishell Stause threatens to quit ‘Selling Sunset’ over co-star drama

Chrishell threatened to leave 'Selling Sunset' when show producers allowed her co-star Nicole Young to disseminate an alleged untruth during the upcoming season of the Netflix series. The TV personality used her Instagram Story to alert fans to what Season 8 premiere viewers will hear Nicole remark about their coworker Emma.

According to a screenshot that Queens of Bravo uploaded on X, Chrishell wrote, "Someone needs to take my phone," along with a number of angry face emojis. “Are we really still giving air time to LIARS that just want air time,” she continued.

"I will NEVER work on a show with her on it again." In a subsequent slide, Chrishell said, "I would rather be sued." “Disclaimer when you watch: just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging. It is NOT TRUE.”

Chrishell Stause slams 'Selling Sunset' production

Next, Chrishell wrote, "You are disgusting for blindsiding her with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH," tagging the show's creator, Adam DiVello, and his firm, Done and Done Productions.

Nicole stated Emma had an affair with a married guy in the most recent episodes, which the agents had the opportunity to witness.

After Nicole called Emma a “social climber” and Chrishell exploited her previous relationship with CEO Jason Oppenheim to obtain listings, tensions between Nicole and her fellow cast members have been on the rise. Nicole was also accused by Chrishell of doing narcotics when they traveled to Palm Springs, California, as a group last year.

Chrishell Stause opens up about 'toxic' side of featuring in 'Selling Sunset'

While Chrishell may not be desperate to quit the Netflix series, she has stated that she would like to take more independent risks. In an interview with E! News cohost Keltie Knight on September 5, Chrishell said, "I have already like been working a lot on this side, to do hosting. It's finding that balance."

Additionally, the realtor wants to add additional "elements" to her profession so that she may "be able to deal with it all," since she feels that there is a "toxic" aspect to the drama she deals with on 'Selling Sunset'. She is also open to the notion of doing a travel show with her partner G Flip.

However, she refuses to participate in a spinoff reality show with the musician, whom she married in 2023. "I don't want to be involved in something where you have to come up with drama for a show—because I'm in one," Chrishell stated. "I wouldn't want to do that to my relationship." Furthermore, the 43-year-old doesn't initiate conflicts only for publicity. As she commented, "Real drama is way more interesting than somebody plotting up fake things."

