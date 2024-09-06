What is Alanna Whittaker Gold's net worth? 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 newbie owns a 'town'

‘Selling Sunset’ Season 8 star Alanna Whittaker Gold has traveled extensively across the US and shares her experiences on social media

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 real estate agent Alanna Whittaker Gold has an estimated net worth of approximately $2 million. In a teaser for the upcoming season of the Netflix show, Alanna flaunted her impressive net worth. The reality star revealed that she owns a lavish western town in the desert.

She confessed to Bre Tiesi, "I own a little Western town in the desert." Alanna left her co-stars shocked with Jason Oppenheim wondering, "If I were to buy your town, how much would I have to pay?" Alanna's diverse income streams include her husband Adam Gold's work in hospitality and events. Additionally, she has built a successful career as a model and social media influencer, boasting over 17,000 followers on Instagram. With her debut on the latest season of Netflix's show, her net worth is expected to grow even further.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 real estate agent Alanna Whittaker Gold owns a lavish western town in the desert (YouTube/@netflix)

‘Selling Sunset’ Season 8 real estate agent Alanna Whittaker Gold has a background in modeling

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Alanna Whittaker Gold, born on February 16, 1992, recently celebrated her 32nd birthday. Originally from Miami, Florida, she has traveled extensively across the US and often shares her travel experiences on social media. Details about Alanna's maternal family are currently unavailable. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Health Science from Ontario Tech University.

Alanna also studied Digital Marketing at Cornell University. In addition to her role on the Netflix show, she has a background in modeling and was represented by the prominent Miami agency CGM-Caroline Gleason Management. She has done extensive work in both print and digital modeling. She began her professional real estate career in 2021 with Westside Estate Agency and joined The Oppenheim Group in 2023.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Alanna Whittaker Gold is also a model (Instagram/@thealannagold)

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Alanna Whittaker Gold teases Netflix debut on social media

Alanna Whittaker Gold is all set to make her Netflix debut with 'Selling Sunset' Season 8. Excited about her appearance, she teased it on social media by sharing a teaser of the upcoming season with the caption, "Secrets out 🤠."

The Netflix show teaser gave a glimpse at the newbie where she gets along with her co-workers. In the preview, she appears to take her castmates to her Western-themed town, where the stars don Western attire. Alanna's Cosmic Ranch town, originally constructed for Western movie sets, now boasts a ranch-style home equipped with a yoga room and a private hot tub.

‘Selling Sunset’ Season 8 star Alanna Whittaker Gold can earn substantial commissions

Netflix show 'Selling Sunset' Season 8's Oppenheim Group's real estate agents reportedly earn between $10,000 and $40,000 per episode. As a newcomer, Alanna might receive a smaller paycheck, but she still earns a substantial amount in the three figures for each property listing she sells.

The Netflix real estate agents earn a 3 percent commission on each listing. For instance, if Alanna sold a property valued at $5 million, she would receive a commission of $150,000.

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Alanna Whittaker Gold has a whopping pay cheque (Instagram/@thealannagold/)

