Are Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel still together? 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star overlooks past betrayal to help ex-husband

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 stars Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel met in 2016

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA: 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 real estate agent Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel are romantically not together but they are still close friends. Bre recently reconnected with her ex-husband as Johnny needed help finding him a perfect house in Los Angeles.

Bre put aside the past betrayal of Johnny, who cheated on her, just like a good friend, and helped him look for his dream house. Bre and Johnny weren't married for long but they definitely had a strong bond which was clearly evident in the Netflix show. The real estate agent had a great time with Johnny as they reminisced about their past.

Johnny seemed to badly miss Bre after parting ways with her. He also regretted his past treatment of Bre and admitted, "I was a lost, depressed kid running around the Hollywood Hills... getting drunk every night and living in a nightclub, and a lot of time behind your back, probably as well."

'Selling Sunset' star Bre Tiesi helped Johnny Manziel find his dream home (@netflix)

How did 'Selling Sunset' Season 8 exes Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel meet?

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 exes Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel recalled their first dramatic meeting during an episode of the Netflix show. The ex-couple met in 2016 and Johnny revealed that he invited Bre to LA and booked her a flight. He further recalled that Bre was furious after landing at the airport because he wasn't there to receive her.

Johnny told her that she should have taken Uber rather than wasting her time getting angry at him. The athlete elaborated, "At that point, after knowing you 24 hours, I dropped the ball on that. You figured it out."

Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manzie met in 2016 (@netflix)

Why did 'Selling Sunset' stars Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel split?

'Selling Sunset' Season 8 star Bre Tiesi filed for a divorce after she found Johnny Manziel was cheating on her. The now ex-couple got engaged in March 2017 and exchanged vows the following March at a courthouse. However, Johnny claimed that he was miserable after their divorce.

He shared, "Getting divorced after we broke up, was one of the hardest points in my life and I cried and I begged and I pleaded." He was seemingly just trying to convey that he loved and missed Bre so much. However, Bre was happy that Jason at least recognized what Bre went through.

'Selling Sunset' stars Bre Tiesi and Johnny Manziel parted ways in 2019 (@netflix)

