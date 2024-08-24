How did Marco Donatelli and Hannah Wright meet? 'Love Island USA' alums make bold move on first anniversary

'Love Island USA' Sason 5 couple Marco Donatelli and Hannah Wright celebrated their first anniversary on a boat with their close friends

MIAMI, FLORIDA: Marco Donatelli and Hannah Wright first met on Season 5 of Peacock's dating show 'Love Island USA,' where their whirlwind romance ultimately won them the cash prize. They locked eyes for the first time on Day 3 and remained devoted to each other throughout the competition. The couple recently celebrated their first anniversary, and Marco made the day even more special with a heartfelt surprise.

Marco gave Hannah a heartfelt promise ring, which is set to soon become an engagement ring. He shared a series of photos with Hannah and the ring on his Instagram, capturing the special moment. Alongside the photos, Marco wrote. "Happy one year anniversary to the love of my life! This past year has been a journey full of amazing memories, and challenges that we’ve overcome. The memories we’ve created are just the beginning of our story." Peacock show star further revealed, "Today, I gave you a promise ring as a symbol of my commitment to many more years filled with love, growth, and endless adventures. Here’s to us and the beautiful future we’re building together! 🤍 I love you baby."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Marco Antonio Donatelli † (@marcoadonatelli)

'Love Island USA' season 5 alum Hannah Wright shares a glimpse of her first-anniversary celebration

'Love Island USA' season 5 couple Marco Donatelli and Hannah Wright celebrated their first anniversary on a boat with their close friends. Hannah shared glimpses of the celebration through a series of photos and videos on her Instagram Stories.

In one of the photos, Hannah wrote, "Today marks one year with my best friend and boyfriend here's to many more to come we going up tonight!" The reality star added in another post, "A year of unforgettable memories. I can't wait to celebrate us tonight. Happy 1 year baby."

Hannah Wright shares a glimpse of her first-anniversary celebration (Instagram/@hannnahmwright)

'Love Island USA' season 5 winners Marco Donatelli and Hannah Wright donate their cash prize

'Love Island USA' season 5 winners Marco Donatelli and Hannah Wright bagged a whopping cash prize of $100,000 and they decided to split it equally. Instead of keeping the money for themselves, they decided to use it to support humanitarian causes. During their exit interview, Hannah admitted that she wanted to "give back to the kids who live in the area where I'm from.

She shared, "I feel like the kids could benefit from shoes, extra supplies, stuff like that. So, that's what I plan on doing." Marco notably agreed with Hannah and noted that he would give back to my hometown community in Youngstown, Ohio.”

'Love Island USA' season 5 winners Marco Donatelli and Hannah Wright donate their cash prize (Instagram/@loveilandusa)

Marco Donatelli and Hannah Wright were accused of 'plotting' to win 'Love Island USA'

Marco Donatelli and Hannah Wright were the ideal couple in the villa, remaining loyal to each other through every challenge. Marco was an OG islander, while Hannah joined as a bombshell on Day 3. The pair formed an immediate connection and coupled up during the next recoupling ceremony.

Marco and Hannah hit a rod bump when his ex-girlfriend, Hannah Ortega, showed up for a date in a Casa Amor twist. Despite the potential for drama, their bond remained strong, and they continued to stay committed to each other. Watching the duo's whirlwind romance sparked accusations all over social media that they were plotting just to be in the show. However, they have proven the skeptics wrong by remaining together and celebrating their first anniversary.