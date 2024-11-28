'The Madness' Review: Colman Domingo's promising thriller trips over its ambitions

'The Madness' starring Colman Domingo in lead premiered on Netflix on November 28

When a series opens with a secluded cabin in the woods and lead protagonist being framed for a murder, you know that you are seated for a thrilling, edge of-your seat kinda ride. That's how 'The Madness' pulls you for binging marathon.

Netflix's conspiracy thriller features Colman Domingo as Muncie Daniels, a controversial CNN commentator whose life turns upside down when he gets entangled in a dangerous conspiracy. The show starts off with peak drama followed by several moments of brilliance, but it doesn't exactly delivers what we had hoped for!

'The Madness' goes on and on and on...

Colman Domingo and Marsha Stephanie Blake in 'The Madness' (Netflix/@amandamatlovich)

Even though the title suggests a 'mad' ride, it doesn’t mean you have to test patience of viewers with a sluggish pace and an overstuffed narrative. The series majorly lacks the adrenaline we were looking forward to. Instead it keeps diving into unnecessary subplots and spending too much time unraveling a convoluted conspiracy. And by the time we come to know of the real culprit, it feels like too little and too late. Eventually, the climax doesn't evoke as much tension as a conspiracy thriller must have.

'The Madness' had a compelling plot: a black man framed for the murder of a white supremacist leader. The show attempted to tackle themes of systemic power, societal divides, and racial dynamics, but somehow faltered to offer balance perspectives. It avoids making bold statements and what we ultimately get is watered-down commentary that tries to please everyone and ends up satisfying no one. Even the political commentary feels muddled.

Colman Domingo holds the fort in 'The Madness'

Colman Domingo in 'The Madness' (Netflix)

If you ask us what kept us going through those eight exhaustingly long episodes, the answer is the casting! Domingo is undoubtedly the heart of the series. He perfectly brings out the vulnerability and resilience of Muncie. This character is a well-known media figure with deep but strained ties to his family. Through his character, the show is able to portray issues of race, privilege, and identity. Watching him navigate life-threatening scenarios while wrestling with his fractured relationships, especially with his estranged daughter Kallie (Gabrielle Graham), is where the show shines.

Even the supporting cast matches his energy. John Ortiz as FBI agent Franco Quinones brings required seriousness to the narrative. Stephen McKinley Henderson as Muncie's father and Marsha Stephanie Blake as his estranged ex-wife add the emotional depth.

'The Madness' is definitely not the ultimate thriller we were hoping to get. With dragged-on pacing, and scattered themes, it feels like a fizzle rather than a bang. It makes for one-time watch that you’ll likely forget as soon as the credits roll.

'The Madness' is now streaming on Netflix