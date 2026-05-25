Who is Lenny Hancock Jr.? 'Marshals' Season 1 finale pays tribute to key member of the team

‘Marshals’ paid tribute to Leonard 'Lenny' E. Hancock Jr., who died in December 2025

'Marshals' Season 1 concluded on May 24, 2026, and the 'Yellowstone' spinoff’s debut season ended with a dedication card. "In loving memory of Leonard ‘Lenny’ E. Hancock Jr.," the emotional tribute card read. While fans may not recognize the name, Lenny helped shape the essence of the show as the prop master. He died on December 23, 2025, in Lake Havasu City, Arizona, after a crash involving a UTV, as per Arizona Family. Officials mentioned he died at the scene after he lost control of the vehicle, which then rolled several times. In October, the prop master shared a photo via his Instagram account showing his parking spot on the show’s set. He wrote, “My home for the last 5 months has been Park City, Utah. I couldn’t be more blessed. 2 months to go.”

​As a tribute to Lenny, 54, CBS also shared a video in which he explained how he created the vests for each character. “One of the things that I care about a lot when I do a show is that it’s really accurate, like on this show, the police vest they wear, that is what the Marshals wear,” he shared. Speaking about the lead characters and their distinctive vests, he said, “Cal (played by Logan Marshall-Green) and Kayce (played by Luke Grimes) being ex-SEALs, I used the drag bags that they would have used at that time, little things that people at home who know will pick up on. Cal, being that he was in the dirt a long time, he loves his tan, his coyote, so all of his stuff is coyote.”

Leonard ‘Lenny’ E. Hancock Jr., working as the prop master on 'Marshals' (Image Source: YouTube | @CBS)

He also showed Belle’s vest (played by Arielle Kebbel), noting that she was a cowgirl and was given a green vest. “Then we get down to Andrea (played by Ash Santos), and she’s from DC, so she came out of the metro area, and they generally wear all black. It’s easier for the audience to tell who’s who, and so this gives them their own individual backstory without actually telling anybody the backstory,” Lenny added. In addition to that, he also went ahead with a brief tour of the show’s “prop house on wheels.” It was a 48-foot trailer, which he described as a 'trailer of dreams.' While explaining various aspects of his job, he joked, “There’s no way you can really learn this in a book. No one can really tell you how it’s done. I still can’t even explain to my parents what I do.”

Leonard ‘Lenny’ E. Hancock Jr., working as the prop master on 'Marshals' (Image Source: YouTube | @CBS)

The ‘Marshals’ prop master’s son, Aidan Hancock, a young racer, created a GoFundMe page earlier in January this year to raise funds for his racing career. “Earlier this year, I lost my father, who was not only my biggest supporter but also the foundation behind my racing journey,” he wrote. “While his passing has been deeply challenging, it has strengthened my resolve to continue pursuing the dream we built together and to honor his legacy through my efforts on and off the track." He noted how the financial burden of racing had become a significant obstacle for him since his father’s passing. In addition to that, he created another GoFundMe to gather funds for Lenny’s memorial service. It raised over $10,000, with ‘Marshals’ showrunner Spencer Hudnut among the top donors. Apart from ‘Marshals,’ Lenny also worked as a prop master on 'Seal Team' (all seven seasons), 'CSI: NY' (all seven seasons), and 'CSI: Cyber' (two seasons).