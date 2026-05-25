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Stephen Colbert returns to the small screen just a day after hosting his final episode of 'The Late Show'

Stephen Colbert hosted his last episode of 'The Late Show' on May 21 and surprised viewers with an appearance on 'Only In Monroe'
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 9 HOURS AGO
Jeff Daniels, Jake White, and Stephen Colbert on 'Only In Monroe' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Monroe Community Media)
Jeff Daniels, Jake White, and Stephen Colbert on 'Only In Monroe' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Monroe Community Media)

Stephen Colbert returned to the small screen on May 22, just a day after bidding farewell to CBS' 'The Late Show.' The comeback took place on Michigan public access TV’s 'Only In Monroe.' The host hinted at this gig during the last episode of his talk show. "Technically, our first show in July of 2015 was from a public access station in Monroe, Michigan, for an audience of 12 people. Show business being what it is these days, that's probably where you’ll see me next," the host said. Colbert spent his time on 'Only In Monroe' discussing local developments, doing comedic sketches, interacting with guests, and taking digs at his previous employer.

A still from 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' (Image Source: YouTube | The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)
A still from 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' (Image Source: YouTube | The Late Show with Stephen Colbert)

The host started the proceedings by thanking Monroe Community Media. "Since I was last here in Monroe, Michigan, I spent 11 years as the primary host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on CBS, which came to an end last night," he shared. "It's been an excruciating 23 hours without being on TV, so I am grateful to be able to be here on Monroe Community Media before they also get acquired by Paramount." This wasn't the only joke Colbert cracked at the expense of CBS during the show. "Viewers outside the greater Monroe area are able to view Monroe Community Media thanks to something known as streaming, which I promised not to learn about while I was on CBS. And evidently CBS also decided not to learn about it," he said later. He also had a word with his successor on CBS, Byron Allen.

A still from 'Only In Monroe' (Image Source: YouTube | Stephen Colbert)
A still from 'Only In Monroe' (Image Source: YouTube | Stephen Colbert)

"I'm coming for you, brother. I can't give up. I’m coming for you," Colbert said jokingly to the 'Comics Unleashed' host on a FaceTime call. "Michigan public access is coming for you. No free rides, Byron Allen. You've got to earn this. I had to go up against the Jimmies. You've got to go against Michelle Baumann and Kaye Lani Rae Rafko-Wilson and Jack White, our musical director." At the end, though, he sent Allen his regards. "Byron, have a great show," he said. "You're the best, buddy. Thanks for picking up." Former hosts of the program then joined Colbert for a fun segment. Colbert, Baumann, and former Miss America, Kaye Lani Rafko-Wilson, inhaled helium and talked among themselves. At one point, the comedian also used his high-pitched voice to serenade The White Stripes’ Jack White, much to the amusement of viewers. White and Colbert entertained the audience with a heated debate about the long-running competition between local Monroe chilli dog establishments, ending the argument by biting either end of a chilli dog. 

Stephen Colbert hosting 'Only In Monroe' (Image Source: YouTube | Monroe Community Media)
Stephen Colbert hosting 'Only In Monroe' (Image Source: YouTube | Monroe Community Media)

Actor Jeff Daniels then took a seat on the couch beside Colbert, and they both reminisced about their past. The host revealed that Daniels was the first-ever guest on his talk show. Another actor, Steve Buscemi, appeared in a pre-recorded cameo. He promoted a local restaurant named Buscemi’s Pizza, which he clarified he had no connection with. "All I know is Buscemi’s exists. I exist. We have the same name. And that’s where any connection ends," he said in the segment. "But if you’re in Monroe, Michigan, and you want pizza from a place with my name that has nothing to do with me, it’s available at 1386 North Monroe Street."

A still from 'Only In Monroe' (Image Source: YouTube | Stephen Colbert)
A still from 'Only In Monroe' (Image Source: YouTube | Stephen Colbert)

The show concluded with Colbert dragging everything away from the set. "[Producers] informed me, and this is true, that since they are no longer using this set, it would actually be helpful for me to destroy it, which is pretty great news because right now, for no particular reason, I would very much like to break something," Colbert explained. The host then asked the 'fire marshal' whether he could light things on fire. Suddenly, Eminem appeared on the screen. "Stephen, Marshall, here," Eminem, a.k.a. Marshall Mathers, said. "You are absolutely clear to burn that motherf---er down, bro." Colbert did not give any indication about where fans may see him next, but did express interest in returning to 'Only In Monroe.' “Thank you for letting me host your show every 11 years,” he said to Baumann and Lani Rafko-Wilson. “See you ladies again in 2037."

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