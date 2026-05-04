Faye's lips spark major fallout and quietly change everything in 'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 4

In 'Euphoria's latest episode, Laurie is seen getting back at Alamo for killing her pet cockatoo, Paladin.

'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 4 ended with a raid on Alamo's (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje) strip club, the Silver Slipper, marking the latest chapter in the escalating rivalry between Alamo and Laurie (Martha Kelly). Directed and written by the show's creator, Sam Levinson, 'Kitty Likes to Dance' premiered on May 3 on HBO and HBO Max. Anna Van Patten appears as Kitty, the newest stripper at Alamo's club, after whom the episode is named. Rue (Zendaya) is forced to become a mole for the DEA to avoid a prison sentence after getting caught with drugs in episode 3. The DEA agents send her back to Alamo with a bugged phone to collect evidence on his drug dealings. Her anxious behavior raises alarm bells twice amongst Alamo's group. However, she avoids her cover being blown both times.

Rue as seen with the DEA agents from Euphoria Episode 4 (Image Source: HBO | Euphoria)

In the episode, Rue has a tense exchange with Alamo at the poker table, where he begins to sense that something's not right with her. But he thinks she has relapsed and warns her against taking drugs again. Rue has another close encounter when she finds Kitty having sex with multiple men in a closed room. She jumps to the stripper's rescue, ensuring she is not being forced to work as a prostitute against her wishes. When Magick (Rosalia Vila Tobella) overhears them, she begins to suspect Rue's motives. As Rue tries to turn the tables on Magick, they are interrupted by two gunmen wearing Obama masks. Wayne (Toby Wallace) and Harley (James Landry Hébert) storm the club and take Big Eddy (Kadeem Hardison), Rue, and Magick hostage.

A still of Kadeem Hardison as Big Eddy from 'Euphoria' Season 3 Episode 4 (Image Source: HBO | Euphoria)

They shoot Big Eddy in the gut, leaving the girls terrified, and threaten to aim at his genitals next if he does not reveal the safe's location. Big Eddy points them to the safe hidden behind the painting. Wayne and Harley empty the drugs inside the safe and drive off in a hurry. After Rue calls Bishop (Darrell Britt-Gibson) for help, he checks the CCTV footage and finds the truck has no license plates. Moreover, the thieves were wearing masks, making it difficult to identify them. Magick takes a closer look at the driver and figures out she is a woman with huge lips. Upon hearing it, Rue immediately connects the dots and reveals that the driver is Faye (Chloe Cherry) from Laurie's gang.

An image of Martha Kelly as the drug lord Laurie from Episode 4 (Image Source: HBO | Euphoria)

So, why did Laurie send thugs to Alamo's club? Their rivalry was sparked after Rue, who worked as Laurie's drug mule in Mexico, joined Alamo's gang in the premiere episode of Season 3. Furthermore, Laurie’s fentanyl-laced drugs caused Alamo's dancer, Tish (Emma Kotos), to die from an overdose, causing more tensions between the rival drug dealers. During a tense phone call between the two, Laurie called her rival "a pig," an offense Alamo considered worse than a racial slur. He retaliated by sending a defecating pig to Laurie's house, forcing her to clean the mess. She got back at him by sending a pig to his club, which Alamo shot dead with his golden gun. He then took revenge by targeting Laurie's pet cockatoo, Paladin, in Episode 3. The raid at the club was Laurie's revenge for Paladin's death, with their feud seemingly headed for an epic showdown. New episodes of 'Euphoria' Season 3 air on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO and HBO Max.