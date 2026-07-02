‘NCIS’ Season 24 welcomes back fan-favorite agent who left the series a decade ago

‘NCIS’ Season 24 welcomes back a fan-favorite agent, but CBS is keeping the reason behind his return under wraps

The ‘NCIS’ family is bringing back another familiar face, and longtime fans have reason to celebrate. Michael Weatherly is officially returning to the flagship CBS drama for its 24th season. He will step back into the role of Tony DiNozzo for a full-season run during the 2026-27 television season. The announcement arrives just one day after CBS confirmed that franchise veteran Mark Harmon will also be making a major return, this time with an on-camera role throughout the upcoming season of ‘NCIS: Origins’. Weatherly originally appeared in ‘NCIS’ from its first season through the end of Season 13. His departure in the Season 13 finale back in 2016 marked the end of an era for many viewers. Now, nearly a decade later, Tony is heading home.

According to CBS, Weatherly will appear throughout Season 24 as Tony reunites with the team in Washington, D.C. The network is staying tight-lipped about why he returns and which case brings him back into the fold. Those story details are being kept under wraps, leaving fans to speculate until the new season premieres. Even though Weatherly left years ago, he has never been completely absent from the franchise. He made a guest appearance on the flagship series in February 2024, giving viewers a brief chance to catch up with Tony once again. More recently, Weatherly reunited with longtime co-star Cote de Pablo for the Paramount+ series ‘NCIS: Tony & Ziva’. The spinoff centered on the fan-favorite couple as they tackled new adventures together after years away from the original show.

A still from 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' Season 1 featuring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo (Image Source: Instagram | @ncisverse)

While many viewers were excited to see the pair share the screen again, the series ultimately lasted only one season before it was canceled. With that chapter now behind him, Weatherly's attention shifts back to the series that first made Tony a household name. His return also creates opportunities for new interactions with both familiar friends and newer teammates. Among the current regular cast members, Sean Murray and Brian Dietzen are the only actors who worked alongside Weatherly during his original run on the show. Murray has portrayed Timothy McGee since the early years, while Dietzen has played medical examiner Dr. Jimmy Palmer for much of the show's history.

Michael Weatherly in 'NCIS: Tony & Ziva' (Image Source: Instagram | @themichaelweatherly)

Several members of the current cast joined after Weatherly had already exited. Wilmer Valderrama signed on during Season 14, arriving shortly after Tony's departure. Katrina Law, Diona Reasonover, and Gary Cole also became part of the series in later years. That means viewers will finally get to see Tony interact with characters he has never shared regular screen time with before. ‘NCIS’ Season 24 is set to premiere on CBS in Fall 2026. While the network has yet to announce an exact premiere date, the new season is expected to debut in October and continue airing in its usual Tuesday 8 p.m. ET time slot.