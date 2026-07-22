Who is Tracy Jo Wilson? ‘Ultimatum’ Season 4 reunion ends with heartfelt tribute to one cast member’s mother

The recently released season of the social experiment ended with an emotional tribute to Tracy Jo, who was Ashley’s mother.

Netflix’s latest ‘The Ultimatum: Marry or Move on’ Season 4 featured six couples joining the experiment. This included Casey and David, Luke and Monica, Blake and Hayley, Killian and Ashley, Edris and Jessica Grace, along with Jebin and Alex. The season released a total of 10 episodes, including the reunion. By the end of the currently released season, fans witnessed a tribute, stating, “Rest in peace. Tracy Jo Wilson. Beloved mother and wife. 1975-2026.” She was Ashley Wilson’s mother, who passed away seven weeks ago on May 26.

The cast member shared the tragic news via Instagram on May 28, where she wrote, “I’ve never thought I’d say these words. I never thought I’d lose you like this, mom. You’re my best friend. Our rock. I don’t want to believe this is true. I’m still hoping to wake up from a bad dream. I can’t believe I’ve lost you.” Further, Ashley wrote, “I will make you proud. I will keep our family close and make it my life mission. You’ve taught me everything. You’ve taught me how to love hard. You’ve taught me grace. You are the world’s most perfect person, mom, sister, best friend, daughter, and loved by so many. You are literally an angel; rest in peace, mom.”

​Apart from that, the cast member also shared how deeply she was affected by the loss of her mother in another post. Before the reunion, on June 4, Ashley wrote, “If you know me and my mom then you know she wasn’t just my mom. She was my best friend in this entire world.” She talked about how her mother was the first person she called whenever she needed advice and that she was her “biggest cheerleader” and her “momager.” Her mother’s obituary mentioned that she was 50 and passed away in the “comfort of her home.” It also described her as a “vibrant spirit who touched the lives of many.” Fans can now stream all the episodes of ‘The Ultimatum’ Season 4 on Netflix to see Ashley and Killian’s story unfold.​