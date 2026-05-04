‘The Walking Dead: Dead City’ Season 3 to debut at Monte-Carlo Television Festival with special guests

The next chapter of Maggie and Negan's Manhattan story will kick off with a high-profile premiere around top global stars.

The next chapter of the widely popular post-apocalyptic horror drama series 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' will premiere at the 65th Monte-Carlo Television Festival. The festival will be held from June 12 to 16 at the Grimaldi Forum in Monte-Carlo, Monaco, and will premiere the first two episodes of 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' Season 3. Variety has confirmed that the lead stars, Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, along with showrunner Seth Hoffman, will be in attendance. The series, produced by AMC Studios, is a sequel to 'The Walking Dead'. It is set in post-apocalyptic, zombie-infested New York, where Maggie and Negan must work together to survive despite their past differences.

Official poster of 'The Walking Dead: Dead City' starring Lauren Cohan as Maggie Greene and Jeffrey Dean Morgan as Negan (Image Credit: @warrenjfu/Instagram)

Several Hollywood stars will also be in attendance at the festival, including Kristin Scott Thomas and Kurt Russell, whose careers are being recognized with the prestigious Crystal Nymph Award. The Honorary Nymph Award will be presented to French journalist and TV host Michel Drucker in appreciation of his contribution to television. Matthew Broome will receive the International Golden Nymph for Most Promising Talent for his work in Prime Video's 'My Fault: London' and Apple TV+'s 'The Buccaneers.' Ester Expósito, the popular Spanish actress who gained global recognition through the Netflix series 'Elite,' will receive the International Golden Nymph for Most Promising Talent.

A still from the show 'Bandidos' featuring Ester Expósito in the middle (Image Credit: @Netflix)

The festival includes multiple jury panels for different sections, with members from all around the globe. Lesley Manville (U.K.), alongside Charlene McKenna (Ireland), Frédérique Bel (France), Greg Daniels (U.S.), Hojin Kwon (South Korea), Kevin McKidd (Scotland), and Yasmin Finney (U.K.) will serve on the fiction jury. Joshua Seftel (U.S.), Mouhssine Ennaimi (France), Hélène Mannarino (France), Margo Smit (Netherlands), and Will Hanrahan (U.K.) are members of the feature reports and news jury. The Business Forum jury includes Sue Latimer, Aldis Hodge, Ben Watkins, Michael Hirst, Barry Buren, and Rola Bauer. The former global head of original content at YouTube, Susanne Daniels, will be joined by Luke Hyams and another unconfirmed member to chair the digital jury panel.

The Executive Director of the festival, Cécile Menoni, called it a place for encounters, discoveries, and recognition of the talents shaping the stories of tomorrow. "This 65th edition embodies both our commitment to our heritage and our determination to fully embrace the ongoing transformation of television," she said. Laurent Puons, General Manager of Monaco Mediax, which organizes the festival, added, "The Monte-Carlo Television Festival is a unique point of convergence for talent, creators, broadcasters, and audiences. This 65th edition fully reflects our ambition: to support the transformation of the industry while celebrating excellence and creativity on a global scale."