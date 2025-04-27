From Anne Heche to Len Goodman, a look back at all the 'DWTS' legends we’ve lost over the years

They may be gone, but their time on ‘Dancing with the Stars’ lives on in our hearts and memories

'Dancing With The Stars' is one of the dance reality shows that has gained immense love and support from the fans over the years. Since its premiere in 2005, several renowned A-listers have battled it out on the ABC dancing competition for the prestigious mirrorball trophy. Unfortunately, some legendary stars who made significant contributions to the show are no longer with us. In the last couple of years, several prominent stars, including judge Len Goodman, have passed away. However, these stars left behind a great legacy, and they continue to live on in the hearts of their loved ones.

Len Goodman (1944-2023)

Len Goodman, who served as a judge on 'Dancing With The Stars' from 2005 to 2022, took his final breath at a hospice in Royal Tunbridge Wells on April 22, 2023. At the time of his death, Goodman was 78 years old. When we talk about the cause of Goodman's death, it was quite tragic: bone cancer. In October 2024, Goodman's fellow judge Derek Hough paid an emotional tribute to the late head judge. As per People magazine, a teary-eyed Hough said, "One of the things I'm most thankful for is being able to judge alongside Len. I was able to spend a little more extra time with him, and for that, I'm really thankful."

Shannen Doherty (1971-2024)

'Little House on the Prairie' alum Shannen Doherty participated in 'Dancing With The Stars' Season 10 alongside professional partner Mark Ballas. However, her journey on the show was short as she and Ballas were the first couple to get eliminated from the show. Shortly after, Doherty revealed that she wanted to be a part of 'DWTS' to make her father proud. However, Doherty passed away at the age of 53 on July 13, 2024, following a battle with breast cancer. As per People magazine, Doherty's publicist, Leslie Sloane, confirmed the heartbreaking news of her demise via a statement that read, “It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease. The he devoted daughter, sister, aunt, and friend was surrounded by her loved ones as well as her dog, Bowie. The family asks for their privacy at this time so they can grieve in peace."

Jacoby Jones (1984-2024)

NFL player Jacoby Jones, who competed on 'DWTS' Season 16 alongside Karina Smirnoff, passed away in his sleep on July 14, 2024. As per Hello magazine, following the death of the former Baltimore Ravens star, pro dancer Cheryl Burke issued a statement that read, "Absolutely devastated by the loss of my dear friend and fellow #dwts co-star, Jacoby Jones, who passed away in his sleep early this morning. While we weren't dance partners, I had the honor of sharing unforgettable moments with him, from being part of his trio dance to supporting his cherished foundation. My heart aches for Jacoby and his family. My prayers are with you all. Rest in peace, Jacoby. You will be deeply missed."

Jerry Springer (1944-2023)

Legendary talk show host Jerry Springer, who appeared on the third season of the show 'DWTS' alongside Kym Johnson, died at the age of 79 on April 23, 2023, following a battle with pancreatic cancer. According to NBC News, while paying tribute to Springer, his longtime friend Jean Galvin said, “Jerry’s ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word. He’s irreplaceable, and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart, and humor will live on.”

Cloris Leachman (1926-2021)

Back in the day, the eight-time Emmy-winning actress Cloris Leachman became the oldest contestant to compete on 'DWTS.' Then, Leachman took part in the seventh season of the show with professional Corky Ballas, the father of two-time champion Mark Ballas. Leachman finished in seventh place in the competition. For the unversed, let us share with you that Leachman passed away at the age of 94 on January 27, 2021, after suffering a stroke in her sleep.

Aaron Carter (1987-2022)

The 'I'm All About You' singer, Aaron Carter, who appeared on 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 9 alongside his professional partner Karina Smirnoff, died at the age of 34 on November 5, 2022, after becoming "incapacitated while in the bathtub" after inhaling difluoroethane and taking alprazolam. At the time, Smirnoff took to her Instagram page and paid a heartfelt tribute to Carter by writing, "RIP @aaroncarter, so young! It's heartbreaking. You always made me smile. Rest in peace, friend. You will be missed. My heart is broken."

Florence Henderson (1934-2016)

'The Brady Bunch' actress Florence Henderson competed on Season 11 of 'DWTS' alongside her dance partner Corky Ballas. Henderson left for the heavenly abode on November 24, 2016, after suffering a heart attack. Just a couple of days before her untimely demise, the 82-year-old Henderson was spotted in the audience for 'Dancing with the Stars' as she came forward to support her close friend Maureen McCormick at that time.

Kirstie Alley (1951-2022)

'Cheers' actress Kirstie Alley, who entertained the fans of 'DWTS' with her jaw-dropping performances alongside her dance partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy, passed away at the age of 71 on December 5, 2022, due to colon cancer. As per Business Insider, while paying tribute to Alley, Chmerkovskiy wrote, "We haven't spoken lately and I'll tell you everything when I finally see you, but for now I want to say that I love you very much and I wish you the most peaceful rest. You were one of the most unique people I have ever met and easily one of the brightest moments of my personal and professional life."

Valerie Harper (1939-2019)

Valerie Harper, well-known for playing the role of Rhoda Morgenstern on 'The Mary Tyler Moore Show' and its spinoff 'Rhoda', appeared on Season 17 of 'Dancing With The Stars' with Tristan MacManus. Sadly, Harper died at the age of 80 on August 30, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. At first, Harper was diagnosed with lung cancer in 2009. After a few years, Harper revealed that she had leptomeningeal carcinomatosis, a rare condition where cancer cells spread into the meninges, the membranes surrounding the brain. Then, MacManus took to his Instagram page and mourned the loss of Harper by writing, “Such terrible news to hear – Valerie was one of a kind and I loved spending time with her and getting to know her. I genuinely loved her and will miss her dearly X."

Suzanne Somers (1946-2023)

'Three's Company' actress Suzanne Somers, who danced with Tony Dovolani on Season 20 of 'Dancing With The Stars', passed away on October 15, 2023, after her breast cancer spread throughout her body. In a statement shared with People magazine, Somers' publicist R. Couri Hay said, “Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family."

Mary Wilson (1944-2021)

The Supremes co-founder Mary Wilson, who competed on Season 28 of 'Dancing With The Stars' alongside Brandon Armstrong, died in her sleep on February 8, 2021, at the age of 76, from hypertensive heart disease. As per BBC, Diana Ross, the lead singer of the girl band, paid a tribute to Wilson by writing, "My condolences to Mary's family, I am reminded that each day is a gift, I have so many wonderful memories of our time together. The Supremes will live on, in our hearts 💕."

Anne Heche

'Six Days, Seven Nights' actress Anne Heche, who appeared on Season 29 of 'Dancing With The Stars' with Keo Motsepe, was critically injured in a terrifying car crash that occurred on August 5, 2022. Heche died from the fatal injuries five days later at a Los Angeles hospital at the age of 53. In a conversation with People magazine, judge Carrie Ann Inaba candidly spoke about Heche and said, "She was a rare and precious person and I am sad that she has left us and her family so soon. I wish her family healing and love … and may Anne Heche rest and play in peace now … She will always be a part of the DWTS family."