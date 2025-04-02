Sofía Vergara reveals one major role she can never play because of her accent: 'I spent so much...'

Sofia Vergara also dished out on why she doesn't ever want to play Modern Family's Gloria again

Sophia Vergara earned her place as a household name from her role as Gloria Delgado Prichett in the comedy sitcom, ‘Modern Family’. However, in a round table interview on The Hollywood Reporter, with Nicole Kidman, Brie Larson, Anna Sawai, and Naomi Watts, the actress revealed that, because of her accent, she could never do the role of a scientist or an astronaut. "I did 11 years on 'Modern Family,' but it was almost playing myself in a way," Vergara said, "And when I decide to do something different, it's hard because this accent is beautiful, but it's like, I cannot be a scientist, I cannot be an astronaut." She added, "I don't want to be Gloria again, but I cannot take this accent away no matter what. I tried at the beginning of my career." she said.

The Columbian actress further shared, “I cannot believe Penélope Cruz or Salma Hayek don’t change their accent, they’d have so many more opportunities. I’m going to do it. Then I spent so much money and time with people teaching me, and it was a f*****g waste." Speaking on the challenges, Watts also added, “But I’ve changed my accent for so many different shows and characters, I forget where my voice is sometimes. Because you work so hard to be understood.” Vergara jokingly responded, “Imagine, that’s my life!”

Sofía Vergara attends the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025, in Beverly Hills, California. (Image source: | Getty Images/ Photo by Neilson Barnard)

Vergara has been taking a hit for her accent for a long time. She was reportedly humiliated by Ellen DeGeneres on her self-titled show.Ellen told Vergara that her accent just got “worse and worse,” as per Buzzfeed. However, maintaining her composure, Vergara said, “It’s a talent. I made a commitment with myself that I am going to be Gloria — very thick Latin-spoken woman.” However, Vergara later confided about her struggles in fetching roles with the LA Times. The actress remorsefully shared, “I’m always looking for characters because there’s not much that I can play with this stupid accent." She further added, “My acting jobs are kind of limited.”

When Bustle posted this interview on their Instagram page, fans of Vergara filled the comment section not with mockery but with words full of admiration and support. One said, “I love her accent, and it's not hard to understand at all! But I'd also love to see her play roles in Spanish. Why limit her to her insecurities?” Another added, “That's it. As a Latin filmmaker, I will cast her as a random scientist one day.” One also assured, “Ummm, I've had doctors and professors with thick accents, so whomever gave her this impression is so very wrong, and I'd love to see what she can do.”

Vergara again opened up about facing the challenges head-on in Hollywood and what keeps her going. In an interview with Spanish Newspaper, El Pais, She told, “My boobs opened a lot of doors for me, but I’m still here because I’m not afraid of taking a risk and I work harder than anyone.” Speaking about her role in Netflix's 'Griselda', the actor said, “When I heard about Griselda, I wanted to play her. Because she was Colombian, because she was a woman, because I experienced the drama of drug trafficking, because my brother Rafael was part of that business, and they killed him in 1996. Because of all that, I knew I could do it. And I did do it when I got them to trust me to do it. I got them to give me the money because I had already been Gloria Pritchett; I was always Sofia Vergara.”