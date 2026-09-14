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‘MIA’ gets disappointing update from Peacock despite streaming success

‘M.I.A.’, created by Bill Dubuque, released all its nine episodes on May 7 on Peacock
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 19 MINUTES AGO
A still of Etta from 'M.I.A.' — (Cover Image Source: Peacock)
A still of Etta from 'M.I.A.' — (Cover Image Source: Peacock)

'M.I.A.,' starring Shannon Gisela, has been canceled after a single season on Peacock. The crime drama released all the episodes of its first season on May 7. The show was the brainchild of creator, writer, and executive producer Bill Dubuque, known for projects like 'Ozark,' 'The Accountant,' 'A Family Man,' and 'The Judge.' The presence of such a heavy hitter made the show one of the most highly anticipated ventures of 2026. NBC also backed it with a special airing on May 14 on the network. No reasons have been given for the cancellation.

An image of Shannon Gisela as Etta Tiger Jonze in 'M.I.A.' (Cover Image Source: Peacock | 'M.I.A.')
A still of Etta Tiger Jonze in 'M.I.A.' (Image Source: Peacock | 'M.I.A.')

The show's streaming numbers were strong at the time of the premiere. On Peacock, it reached the top of TV show rankings, according to Comic Book Resources. It streamed worldwide on Paramount+, where it was ranked third on the popularity list. It seems the numbers were not enough for the show's continuation. The show follows Etta Tiger Jonze (Gisela), who discovers that her family's marina is actually a cover for a drug-running operation. Etta goes on a revenge spree after the cartel finishes her family. "I'm fortunate in that I get to write whatever I want," Dubuque said, as per SLUG. "And what I wanted to do was just invent a character out of whole cloth, start that character at the lowest possible moment in her life and over the course of multiple seasons, restore the power that she lacks at the end of the first episode and see a transformation in that character."

A still of Eta from 'M.I.A'
A still of Etta from 'M.I.A.' — (Image Source: NBC Universal)

The drama also features Cary Elwes, Danay Garcia, Brittany Adebumola, Dylan Jackson, Alberto Guerra, Maurice Compte, Gerardo Celasco, and Marta Milans in prominent roles. Karen Campbell served as the drama's showrunner. He was also billed as an executive producer (EP) and a writer for the second episode. Alethea Jones is also on board as an EP and directed the first two episodes. Gwyneth Horder-Payton (03), Marizee Almas (04, 05), Ben Semanoff (06, 07), and John Dahl (08, 09) also served as directors on the project.

A still from 'M.I.A.'
A still from 'M.I.A.' — (Image Source: Peacock | Jeff Daly)

In an interview with ScreenRant, Campbell declared that they had enough story for five seasons. Unfortunately, it does not seem like these plans will ever materialize for viewers. The show was one of the few of its kind to be both set and shot in Miami. MRC served as the studio, while Paramount Global Content Distribution served as the distributor. This is the fourth series to be canceled by Peacock after 'Ponies,'  'Law & Order: Organized Crime,' and 'The Copenhagen Test.'

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