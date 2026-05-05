‘The Rookie’ Season 8 finale twist puts Chenford at risk right after their much-awaited big moment

'The Rookie' ends with Chenford getting attacked by two assailants sent by their billionaire enemy.

'Chenford' is again facing trouble in their paradise. However, this time, it was not their communication issues or professional challenges, but a disgruntled billionaire. 'The Rookie' Season 8 finale saw Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) go down on one knee and propose to Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil), after seven seasons of will-they-won't-they dynamic that pushed fans to the edge of their seats. But in true Chenford fashion, trouble was right around the corner. The couple's romantic bubble was burst by assailants sent by Heath Everett (Jeffrey Vincent Parise), an old enemy with some grudges against the pair.

Still of Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) in 'The Rookie' (Image Source: ABC | Mike Taing)

Everett is an alleged war criminal and billionaire arrested by the LAPD, including Chen, Bradford, John Nolan (Nathan Fillion), and the rest of the team. Since his arrest in 'Grand Theft Aircraft,' the show has emphasized his influence with his immense connections. He was even able to get his claws into Monica Stevens' (Bridget Regan) lawyer, Malcolm Walsh (Sean Patrick Thomas), despite being in prison. Because Bradford was the one who captured him, and the team at large thwarted his escape plans, it is not surprising that he is out for revenge. "Ultimately, the LAPD is trying their best to protect against all possibilities, but when you’re talking about a villain who is a billionaire, where’s the end? I mean, with enough money, you can pay people to do anything," showrunner Alexi Hawley shared to PEOPLE.

Before things went haywire, there were several moments to behold for Chenford fans. After going down on one knee, Bradford proposed. "When we met, I had come to believe the world was a really dark place, and for the last eight years, you showed me just how much light there really is. You have healed me in places I didn't even know were broken. And I promise you, I promise to spend the rest of our lives doing everything I can to be worthy of that love. So, Lucy Chen, will you marry me?" he said. Everything was perfect from the ring to the place of proposal. Right at her favorite beach, Chen gave an elated "Yes!!!".

Still of Tim and Lucy in 'The Rookie' (Cover Image Source: ABC | Mike Taing)

The newly-engaged couple was basking in their newfound joy when a couple came to congratulate them. However, things turned devious when the duo turned aggressive and injected something into Brandford and Chen's necks. The officers quickly lost consciousness and dropped, amidst the mystery woman saying, "Heath Everett says payback is a b**ch." Chenford is last seen reaching towards each other as black hoods are put on their head. The audience would have to wait until Season 9 to figure out their fates. Fortunately, the hit show has already been renewed for a ninth season by ABC owing to its strong performance.

Still of Tim Bradford (Eric Winter) and Lucy Chen (Melissa O'Neil) in 'The Rookie' (Image Source: ABC | Mike Taing)

Hawley shared that it was always in their plans to have Bradford get kidnapped by the assailants. The root of Everett's enmity towards Bradford dates back to when the officer captured the billionaire despite the bribe. Chen's involvement, though, was not always in the scheme of things. "No, I went back and forth. Well, I went a little bit back and forth on whether it should be one or the other that was taken, but then it ultimately felt like it's their journey together. So yeah, so there was some initial thought about whether it would be both of them, but pretty quickly it was like that’s what it should be," Hawley explained to TV Line.

NO WAY CHENFORD BOTH GOT KIDNAPPED ON THEIR PROPOSAL DAY ARE YOU JOKING ME WHAT THE FUCJ #therookiespoilers pic.twitter.com/oy4DX2EKSm — °❀⋆ (@hqneychenford) May 5, 2026

When asked if the fans should be worried about the couple's fate, the showrunner kept his cards close to his chest. "I think we should be worried for sure. I mean, as a show, we definitely push the envelope with some of our characters and stuff like that. And there are real stakes on the show," he shared. "That said, I also don’t want to send the internet scrambling and freaking out too much, but I do think that, yes, that the stakes are real, that ultimately, where we would find them in Season 9, which is still a little — we need to figure it out, the writers’ room hasn’t started yet, and stuff like that. But I think you’re right, there is a reason they were taken and not killed." All seasons of 'The Rookie' are available to stream on Disney+.