‘The Rookie’ season 8 finally gets a premiere date, but fans still have a long wait ahead

Nathan Fillion's 'The Rookie' Season 8 is confirmed to premiere in January 2026

ABC has finally revealed the premiere date for 'The Rookie' Season 8. According to the press release shared by the network, the eighth season of 'The Rookie' will premiere on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at 10 pm ET. In addition to this, the network has also dropped a promo that sheds light on a global operation that takes the characters to Prague. The LAPD will be seen offering some help to the FBI to track down the terrorists. The caption of the Instagram post reads, "They've seen it all... almost. 🌍 #TheRookie goes international on a new season, premiering January 6 on ABC! Stream on Hulu."

Soon after, the fans bombarded the comments section of the post with exciting messages. One social media user wrote, "Okay, my favorite TV show is back on my screen soon. Yassssss." Followed by a second user who penned, "My heart dropped as soon as I saw this." Another netizen went on to say, "This is taking too long, and I hope y'all are going back to having 20 episodes each season." Another fan commented, "I'm so excited. I'm literally crying." A fan echoed the same sentiments by writing, "This is the Super Bowl for me. Can't wait."

'The Rookie' narrates the tale of Jonathan Nolan (Nathan Fillion), a man in his 40s who decides to pursue his dream of joining the LAPD (Los Angeles Police Department) after suffering a life-threatening injury. Along with Fillion, the police procedural television series also stars Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Sergeant Wade Grey, Melissa O’Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Bridget Regan as Monica Stevens, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, and Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez.

Season 7 of 'The Rookie' ended with Monica finalizing a deal in exchange for her immunity after she got her hands on the classified intel. During a May 2025 interview with TV Insider, the showrunner Alexi Hawley revealed what the fans can expect from Season 8. When asked if the fans will get to see Monica in the new season, Hawley shared, "I think ultimately she will definitely play a part in Season 8. It’s obviously early days. The writers’ room literally just started [on May 5], but I think there are facets to the immunity deal that we can play with that keep her sort of active in our world that really work with our storytelling."