‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ final trailer teases Tom Holland’s brutal clash with Hulk

Peter Parker faces Hulk and a hidden threat as Marvel previews the next chapter of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man story.

‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ is putting Peter Parker through another major test. The final trailer shows Tom Holland’s Spider-Man fighting Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk as the hero struggles with the consequences of being erased from everyone’s memory. The footage also looks back at Peter’s journey from ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ through the events of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ The trailer arrives ahead of the film’s exclusive theatrical and the new chapter finds Peter living alone and fighting crime full-time in a New York that no longer remembers his name. Marvel’s official synopsis says the pressure of watching his former friends move on without him begins to change Peter in a way he may not be able to control.

That transformation could also become necessary when a new threat targets the city and the people he still cares about. The villain is described as someone no one can see, though the trailer does not reveal the character’s identity. The final trailer gives the Hulk clash its biggest spotlight so far, showing Spider-Man struggling during his confrontation with the Avenger. It does not explain why Hulk is fighting Peter or reveal what leads to the battle. Ruffalo returns as Bruce Banner and Hulk, while Zendaya and Jacob Batalon are also back as MJ and Ned Leeds. Jon Bernthal returns as Frank Castle, while Michael Mando reprises his role as Mac Gargan after appearing in ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming.’

Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ (Image Source: YouTube | Marvel Entertainment)

The confirmed cast also includes Sadie Sink, Tramell Tillman, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Marvin Jones II. Details about their characters have not been revealed in the final trailer or Marvel’s cast announcement. Destin Daniel Cretton directs the film from a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal, Avi Arad, and Rachel O’Connor serve as producers. ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ arrives five years after ‘No Way Home,’ which ended with Doctor Strange’s spell making the world forget Peter Parker. Peter was last seen beginning a new life without MJ, Ned, or the other people who had known his identity. The July 31 release will continue that storyline while introducing the physical change and unseen threat teased in the trailer. The film will be available exclusively in theaters.