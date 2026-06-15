Is Chris Evans returning in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’? MCU star may have dropped a major hint

Evans was last seen as the first Avenger in the 2019 MCU blockbuster movie 'Avengers: Endgame,' and with this teaser video, could he be back?

Chris Evans returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe! The popular actor was last seen brandishing Captain America's shield in the 2019 blockbuster movie 'Avengers: Endgame.' Since then, the 45-year-old has maintained for several years that he is done with the franchise, even though he was an integral part of some of its biggest and most popular films. Despite his supposed reluctance, Evans returned to the MCU in 2024 to play the character of Johnny Storm in 'Deadpool & Wolverine.' In the aftermath of this appearance, fans all over the world were delighted to know that Evans will also be seen in the upcoming 'Avengers: Doomsday,' as revealed by the teaser.

Chris Evans in 'Captain America: The First Avenger' (Cover Image Source: Marvel Studios | Photo by Jay Maidment)

The 'Avengers: Doomsday' teaser revealed a glimpse of Steve Rogers’ status heading into the upcoming film. By the time the events of 'Avengers: Doomsday' roll in, Steve Rogers appears to have retired from his role as a hero. He is seen picking up his Captain America suit from 'Avengers: Endgame' and packing it away in a box. Perhaps the most interesting revelation of the teaser was that Steve Rogers is shown holding a baby, suggesting a major personal development for the character. In an interesting turn of events, a recent Instagram video shared by @comicconmomsi appears to reveal that Evans’s MCU return could extend beyond 'Avengers: Doomsday,' with the actor hinting at involvement in 'Avengers: Secret Wars.'

The report about Evans’s potential participation in 'Secret Wars' came from a voice message allegedly left by the actor for a fan, which was shared by @comicconmomsi on Instagram on March 26. One can hear Evans revealing in the voice message, "I can tell you that...I start work on the next one in a couple of months, I can tell you that." Although it might seem to be news of great consequence, discerning Marvel fans would have expected this all the same. Given Evans’ return in 'Avengers: Doomsday,' many fans expected the actor to potentially appear in 'Secret Wars' and the Multiverse Saga.

Robert Downey Jr. at the 2024 San Diego Comic-Con (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Attractions Magazine)

Elsewhere, the upcoming two grand movies in the MCU will once again focus on the actor who has been featured since the franchise's inception. Robert Downey Jr. reprises his prominent role in the MCU, this time as Doctor Doom. The villain is described as a character who combines cutting-edge technology with magical abilities. In any case, the fight between Earth's mightiest heroes and Doctor Doom wouldn't go down without a few fireworks.