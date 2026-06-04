‘Widow’s Bay’ Episode 8 sees chaos erupt as the Boogeyman sets his sights on Patricia

Episode 8 focuses on Tom's assistant, Patricia, whose worst fears come true with the return of the Boogeyman

'Widow's Bay' continues to build the mystery surrounding the titular town's curse that has kept residents trapped within its invisible boundary. The show's latest episode, 'Your Baggage,' premiered on June 3 on Apple TV+. Written by Emma Ketchum, the episode is directed by Andrew DeYoung. Mayor Tom Loftis (Matthew Rhys) ended last week's episode on a high note, believing that he had broken the town's ancient curse by getting rid of the founder Richard Warren. However, Episode 7's final moments revealed that the danger is not over yet as the last of Warren's bloodline is still alive. This episode shifts the spotlight to Tom's assistant, Patricia (Kate O'Flynn), whose worst fears come true with the return of the Boogeyman.

A still of the Boogeyman from Episode 8 of 'Widow's Bay' (Image Source: Apple TV+ | Widow's Bay)

Wyck is the first person to notice that the Boogeyman’s mask is missing from the historical society building. He goes over to the Boogeyman’s house to confirm his suspicions, which turn out to be true. The serial killer who terrorized the town decades ago by killing teenage girls is back. He has set his sights on Patricia, whom he starts chasing down the street. She earlier claimed to have been a target of the Boogeyman's killing spree, but it was a lie meant to gain attention. Hence, people, including Kris, refuse to help her out when she mentions that he is back and is chasing her.

The Boogeyman catches up to Patricia and is about to stab her when a truck runs him over. He even kills the paramedics, who arrive on the scene to help him, before continuing his pursuit of Patricia. She lures him into a gas station and sets him on fire in the presence of Sheriff Bechir. The sheriff joins her in killing the mass murderer, and together, they cremate his body. Patricia continues to point the gun at the killer's head until she witnesses his body turn to ash with her own eyes. After surviving the ordeal, Patricia is left visibly shaken. She appeals to the sheriff not to let his pregnant wife deliver their child in this town, as anyone born on the island is forever tethered to the curse.

A look at Matthew Rhys as Tom Loftis from the episode (Image Source: Apple TV+ | Widow's Bay)

Meanwhile, convinced that the curse is lifted, Tom decides to take his son, Evan, to watch a Red Sox game for some much-needed father-son bonding. He is unaware, though, that Evan recently found letters and pictures of his mother that prove she didn’t die in childbirth, as Tom had claimed. When Evan confronts his father, Tom explains that Lauren suffered a preeclampsia-induced stroke and became too mentally unstable to be around. Since he couldn't care for her and a newborn at the same time, Lauren was moved to an asylum, where she later died from an aneurysm. During the heated conversation, Evan calls his father by his name, fueling speculation that he's not Tom's biological son. At the end of Episode 8, Wyck informs Tom that the curse isn't lifted yet, leaving the mayor dejected.