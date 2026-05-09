‘Outlander’ Season 8 Episode 9 Recap: Two major characters’ death changes entire endgame before finale

‘Outlander’ kills off two characters involved in the kidnapping of Lord John Grey in the penultimate episode of Season 8.

Before saying goodbye to fans, two characters from 'Outlander' have already exited the show. In the penultimate episode, the show killed off two major characters, Percy Beauchamp (Michael Lindall) and Captain Richardson (Ben Lambert). Richardson dies at the hands of Lord John Grey (David Berry), while Beauchamp takes his own life. The proceedings start with John in Richardson’s custody. After a week of suspense, the audience finally uncovered his status. John was alive and kicking, but in severe distress, due to being captured in the boathouse. Soon, John asks what has been on the minds of many viewers: why exactly Richardson has captured him in the boathouse. His answer reveals that it is all connected to John's brother, Harold 'Hal' Grey (Sam Hoare).

Still of Lord John (David Berry) in 'Outlander' (Image Source: Starz)

Richardson wants John to convince his brother not to give a speech recommending the withdrawal of funds for war to the House of Lords. John finds the suggestion laughable for many reasons. First, Hal will not follow his brother's lead without question; second, there is no reason for John to follow through with Richardson's request. It is then that Richardson reveals a set of documents of John's romances, including evidence of a past romantic relationship between John and a man named Neil Stapleton. John does not show any signs of trouble, stating that the documents are likely forged. He assumes that Richardson either tortures or bribes Neil to write such nonsense, and it will amount to nothing. Clearly, the documents are not enough to force John to do anything. "A gentleman does not submit to blackmail," John professes.

Things turn serious for John when Richardson comes out with Beauchamp. Beauchamp is both a lover and stepbrother to John, who agrees to confess to both 'unnatural acts' and incest with him if the situation demands so. Richardson's plan is simple: if John manages to convince Hal to drop his intended speech, then these secrets will stay buried. If Hal refuses, these documents and Beauchamp's testimony will be made public, discrediting Hal's suggestions. In the process, it may also lead to John's execution on the charges of sodomy. Richardson walks out to leave John with his thoughts.

Still of Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) in 'Outlander' (Image Source: Instagram | @outlander_starz)

During this time, John hatches an escape plan of sorts. Taking advantage of Beauchamp's affection for him, he convinces his stepbrother to deliver a family ring to his son, William (Charles Vandervaart). William, Jamie (Sam Heughan), and Claire (Caitríona Balfe) have already reached the lawyer's quarters after finding his signature in the scandalous documents sent to Hal. Beauchamp fulfills his promise after a beating from both William and Jamie. The stepbrother also gives them the name of John's kidnapper. Jamie spots 'Pharos' engraved on the ring, possibly by John. William immediately understood that his father was hinting at being kept in a lighthouse. Based on Beauchamp's testimony, the trio deduced that the lighthouse is two hours away, specifically at Tybee Island.

The trio reaches the island, and Claire keeps an eye on Richardson, while the other two look for John. On gunpoint, Richardson explains to Claire that he wants the war to continue, as he does not want an American victory. He explains that an abolitionist movement will soon take place in England. If the American colonies are part of England, then slavery will be abolished in these territories due to the movement. He further adds that the revolution, if left unchecked, will lead to a war. Claire puts the pieces together and figures out that Richardson is also a time traveler. She tries to make him understand that no matter what he does, nothing will change, but Richardson refuses to back down. “You can’t win a war that has already been lost,” Claire explains. He shares with Claire his family's history with slavery and his passion to stop it from ruining the lives. Touched by his story, Claire lets him go. However, John does not forgive, and viewers soon see Richardson's dead body, courtesy of the Lord's bullet.

Beauchamp also receives a visit from John, who asks Beauchamp to sign an affidavit stating that he participated in maligning John’s reputation. That way, if any document reaches the public, people will question Beauchamp. He agrees and confesses that he loves John, but is not brave like him. John walks out of the quarters and hears a gunshot behind him, suggesting that Beauchamp has shot himself. The episode ends with the news that Major Patrick Ferguson's men are marching towards King's Mountain, where Jamie will supposedly die. Jamie, even after knowing the prophecy, prepares to head into the battle. The finale will reveal the fates of all the main players and put an end to this epic eight-season adventure. It is set to air on STARZ on Friday, May 15.