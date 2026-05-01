'Outlander' Season 8 Episode 9 faces unexpected delay after previous episode's emotional reunion

Fans will have to wait to see what happens after William and Jamie finally reunite

'Outlander' fans got a disappointing update when it was revealed that Season 8 Episode 9 will be delayed. Initially scheduled to release on May 2, the episode's release date has been moved to May 9, with the season finale set to release on May 16. This means fans will have to wait to see what happens after William (Charles Vandervaart) and Jamie (Sam Heughan) finally reunite, with the son asking his dad for forgiveness. With healing as one of the themes of the final season, the dramatic storyline now hits pause, much to fans' dismay.

A still featuring Caitriona Balfe and Florrie May Wilkinson from 'Outlander' Season 8 (Image Source: Instagram | @outlander_starz)

Per the streamer, May 2 has been labeled a "skip week", but no official reason has been listed. Season 8, the final installment of the show, sees the return of Balfe as Claire Fraser, along with Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser, Sophie Skelton as Brianna Fraser, Richard Rankin as Roger MacKenzie, John Bell as Young Ian, and David Berry as Lord John Grey as the main characters. Heughan shed light on the finale ahead of the season premiere. "I hope (viewers) feel we have done justice to the characters and to the story and to the fans," he said, according to People. "You know, it's hard. How do you finish a show like that? Obviously, we didn't finish the books. We had to finish our show, so it is a departure from the books in some ways, but for us it was rewarding, and we wanted to finish it right," he added.

While 'Outlander' is based on Diana Gabaldon's novels, the show will conclude independently, as the author has yet to finish the final book, meaning the series ending will likely differ from the source material. The final season has been a hit with fans, and it opened to rave reviews. While the show has significantly reduced its pace, it still boasts a compelling storyline and riveting performances, making for a successful finish. Notably, the prequel, 'Outlander: Blood of my Blood', which debuted last year, has also been successful among fans. It stars Jamie Roy, Harriet Slater, Hermione Corfield, and others in pivotal roles. The series has been greenlit for Season 2 and follows Claire (Caitriona Balfe) and Jamie’s parents, Henry (played by Jeremy Irvine), Julia (Corfield), Brian (Roy), and Ellen (Slater), from two eras, World War I and the 18th-century Scottish Highlands. The second season is slated to premiere later this year. Until then, fans can watch how 'Outlander' ends when new episodes release on Fridays at 12 a.m. ET on the Starz app.