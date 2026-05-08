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Will there be 'Temptation Island' Season 3? Four new couples to put their relationship to the test

If the makers follow the usual filming and release schedule, the third season could be released by spring next year
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A look at Shyanne and Jack from 'Temptation Island' Season 2 (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Sara Mally)
A look at Shyanne and Jack from 'Temptation Island' Season 2 (Cover Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Sara Mally)

Netflix has officially renewed ‘Temptation Island’ for a third season. The news broke via Tudum on May 7, 2026, and Netflix also announced that the casting process was open. The platform invited couples and singles to apply, as they said, "Temptation Island is looking for couples in serious need of a vacation through temptation, as well as singles who aren't afraid to make waves." The ‘Temptation Island’ Season 2 reunion became the talk of the town as the cast members returned to share updates about their current relationship status. A few days later, Netflix officially announced that the dating show had been renewed, increasing excitement in the fandom.

Summit and Kaylee as seen in Season 2 of 'Temptation Island' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Sara Mally)
Summit and Kaylee as seen in Season 2 of 'Temptation Island' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Sara Mally)

'Temptation Island' Season 2 was ranked among Netflix's Global Top 10 TV Shows (English) after garnering 21 million hours of views. The success of the previous installment likely led to the show being renewed for Season 3. If the makers follow the usual filming and release schedule, the third season could be released by spring next year. As of now, the casting process is underway, and filming will begin soon after. As fans already know, the dating show features real-life couples. Netflix described it as a "dating experiment that asks real couples to test their loyalty by living among singles on separate sides of paradise." 

An image of Scarlett and Cole from the Netflix series (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Sara Mally)
An image of Scarlett and Cole from the Netflix series (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Sara Mally)

‘Temptation Island’ Season 2 featured four couples who wanted to test their relationship: Kaylee and Summit, Sydney and Mikey, Shyanne and Jack, and Scarlett and Cole. They went through the experiment and met fellow singles, known as Tempters and Temptresses. The contestants explored potential new connections as they tried to learn more about themselves and what they were looking for in a partner. As the show progressed, they also reflected on what their current relationship lacked. The season ended with confrontations over infidelity, disagreements, and emotional arguments.

A Still from 'Temptation Island' Season 2 Reunion (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Nick Viall)
A still from the 'Temptation Island' Season 2 reunion (Image Source: YouTube | @Nick Viall)

While most of the original couples from the second season broke up, the 'Temptation Island' Season 2 reunion revealed their current relationship status. Kaylee and Summit became the only original couple who are still together, as they revealed they have been together since the show ended. The finale saw Sydney leaving Mikey and choosing Xzavier, sparking buzz in the fandom. However, the original couple got back together after the show, but soon realized that they weren't the "right fit" for each other. Elsewhere, Cole and Scarlett also got back together after the latter chose to leave alone. Shyanne and Jack, on the other hand, parted ways after the show ended and decided to remain friends.

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