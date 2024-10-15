From Nina Dobrev heartbreak to those Lucy Hale rumors: Inside 'NCIS: Origins' star Austin Stowell's dating history

'NCIS' star Austin Stowell has a history of dating some of Hollywood's most beautiful actresses

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Austin Stowell is poised to take on the fan-favorite character of Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 'NCIS: Origins.' Set in 1991, this action-packed thriller marks the sixth installment in the 'NCIS' franchise. The action-packed narrative follows Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Austin Stowell) as he begins his career as a newly minted special agent, paving his position on a scrappy squad overseen by NCIS icon Mike Franks (Kyle Schmid).

Stowell, who will play the younger version of the iconic character Gibbs, is capturing public attention thanks to his new starring role, but his personal life is also generating interest, with many curious about his dating history. Though Stowell is currently single, he has previously been linked to some of Hollywood's most stunning and high-profile women.

Was Austin Stowell in a relationship with Nina Dobrev?

Austin Stowell and Nina Dorbev dated for eight months (YouTube/@wochitentertainment)

Stowell and Nina Dobrev were first spotted together in June 2015, and by October of that year, they confirmed their relationship on X (formerly Twitter). According to reports, they made their red carpet debut together at the opening of Stowell's film 'Bridge of Spies.'

Dobrev confirmed their relationship several weeks after they were first spotted together. However, the couple parted ways in February 2016 after eight months of dating. The cause of their breakup is speculated to be their busy schedule.

Did Austin Stowell date Emma Stone?

Emma Stone worked with Austin Stowell in 'Battle of the Sexes' (Getty Images)

In 2016, it was rumored that Stowell and Emma Stone were flirting on the set of their film, 'Battle of the Sexes'. The two were reportedly inseparable on set, with castmates playfully teasing them about their chemistry, according to tornoto.com

According to reports, the cast and crew have observed a strong chemistry between Stone and Stowell, who are trying to downplay the allegations while blushing at the teasing. It was reported that Dobrev was upset by the rumors surrounding Stowell's relationship with Stone. However, neither Stowell nor Stone has ever commented on their rumored romance.

What happened between Austin Stowell and Lucy Hale?

Lucy Hale and Austin Stowell in a still from 'The Hating Game' (@verticalentertainment)

Stowell and Lucy Hale fought about relationship rumors during the filming of 'The Hating Game.' This was not the duo's first film appearance, as they previously featured together in 2020's 'Fantasy Island.'

According to reports, Stowell credited their strong chemistry during filming to their earlier collaboration, noting that Hale's expertise in romantic comedies aided him. Their connection has fueled speculation of a romantic relationship, driven by their social media interactions and public outings. However, the duo has never confirmed that they are in a relationship.

'NCIS: Origins' trailer