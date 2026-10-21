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'NCIS: Origins' Season 3 welcomes back another fan favorite from the flagship show

‘NCIS: Origins’ Season 3 will see an ‘off-the-books’ agent arrive to help Gibbs solve his present-day mystery
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 4 HOURS AGO
A still from 'NCIS' (Cover Image Source: CBS)
A still from 'NCIS' (Cover Image Source: CBS)

'NCIS: Origins' set to welcome back another fan favorite from 'NCIS.' This time, the character in question is Eleanor “Ellie” Bishop. Emily Wickersham played the fan favorite from Season 11 to Season 18 on 'NCIS.' Last season, she appeared as a guest star in the flagship show, and she is now set to make her way to the spin-off. The character will feature in multiple episodes of 'NCIS: Origins' Season 3. She will make her debut in the October 27 episode titled 'Shimmy Shimmy Ya.'

A still of Ellie from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS)

NCIS released a short clip featuring Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Bishop's reunion. In the video, he pulls a gun on her at first, and then hugs her after learning who she is. He is angry that Tony called her because he wants things to be "off the books." To this, Bishop replies, “My whole life is off the books.”

A still of Ellie and Gibbs from 'NCIS' (Image Source: CBS)

This will be the second 'NCIS' reunion involving the present-day Gibbs on the spin-off. The first one was between Gibbs and Tony DiNozzo (Michael Weatherly) in tonight's episode titled 'Return of the Mack.' Showrunner and executive producer David J. North shared that the meeting between the duo will be a "pivotal part of Gibbs’ season-long arc in 2026.”

A still of Ellie and Gibbs from 'NCIS: Origins' (Image Source: CBS)

A synopsis for the highly anticipated episode has been released. The prequel is showcasing a dual timeline. In the present, Bishop is called into action by new director Tony DiNozzo to help Leroy Jethro Gibbs find the assailants who tried to kill him. During the 1993 timeline, Gibbs' former team deals with a dangerous former gang member targeting the general's son.

This seems to be one of the "reunions" teased by showrunner David J. North in his conversation with TV Insider. “It was mainly driven by the story,” he explained about the reunions. “I mean, Mark did this because I pitched him a story that he liked, and obviously he can’t be every week with our folks from 'Origins,' and the people that we saw him with on the mothership are really important to him. So really, I just sat down as we as writers were working on the story and figuring out who creatively would he call, would he need? And of course, the first one was DiNozzo, and we’ll see what happens from there.” 'NCIS: Origins' airs every Tuesday at 10 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

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