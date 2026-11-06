Does ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ have a post-credit scene? Viewers may want to stick around for a surprise

The highly anticipated film picks up after the war as Japan struggles to rebuild

The much-awaited ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ has arrived in theaters, giving viewers another chance to experience the iconic franchise. Those heading to watch the sequel may be wondering whether they should stay through the credits for an end-credit scene. The answer is a little different from what viewers might expect. Although the film does not feature a traditional post-credit scene, audiences can hear Godzilla’s roar and footsteps after the credits roll.

The highly anticipated film picks up after the war as Japan struggles to rebuild. Two years have passed, but people continue to face challenges in their daily lives. However, a new threat soon emerges, setting the stage for another dangerous adventure. ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ runs 2 hours and 15 minutes and is an R-rated film.

A still from 'Godzilla Minus Zero' teaser (Image Source: YouTube | GODZILLA OFFICIAL by TOHO)

After the 2023 film, the sequel has been one of this year’s highly anticipated releases. The first part earned over $113 million worldwide on a $10 million budget. While many Hollywood films end with a cliffhanger or a post-credit scene, ‘Godzilla Minus Zero’ takes a different approach. Rather than revealing another development in the story, it gives viewers one final experience of Godzilla through the creature's distinctive sounds.

The film director, Takashi Yamazaki, in an interview with TIME, reflected on his conversation with Christopher Nolan. He spoke to the director about ‘Oppenheimer’ and recalled, “As part of our conversation I told him, ‘One day I think I would like to make a response to your movie. In my mind I was thinking I’d develop a film that looks directly at Hiroshima. But then I began thinking, ‘Wait - Godzilla is itself a metaphor for nuclear war. Maybe I can combine the two and make a Godzilla movie that is also an answer to Oppenheimer.’” Fans can now head to their nearest theaters and watch ‘Godzilla Minus Zero.’