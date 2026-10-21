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Does ‘Clayface’ have a post-credits scene? Here’s whether you should stay after the ending

DC’s Clayface brings body horror to Gotham as Matt Hagen’s transformation spirals into a story of obsession, lost identity, and revenge in the upcoming 'Clayface' movie.
BY SHOVAN ROY
UPDATED 2 HOURS AGO
Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen in a still from 'Clayface' (Image Source: YouTube | Warner Bros.)
Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen in a still from 'Clayface' (Image Source: YouTube | Warner Bros.)

DC Studios is taking a darker approach to its superhero universe with 'Clayface,' an R-rated body horror movie that explores the origins of one of Batman’s most disturbing villains. Directed by James Watkins, the film offers a horror-driven look at Gotham City through a standalone story of transformation and revenge. With comic book movies often featuring mid-credits or post-credits scenes teasing future installments, viewers may wonder whether 'Clayface' follows the same tradition.

No, 'Clayface' does not have a mid-credits or post-credits scene. Once the movie ends and the credits begin rolling, there is no additional footage to wait for. That means viewers can leave the theater without worrying about missing a hidden scene or a teaser for another DC Universe project. Director James Watkins has indicated that the story delivers everything it intends to within the film itself. The absence of a credits scene also fits the movie’s position within the wider DCU. Rather than directly setting up an upcoming crossover or sequel, 'Clayface' focuses on its own horror-driven narrative and the character’s tragic transformation.

Tom Rhys Harries as Matt Hagen and Naomi Ackie as Caitlyn Corr in a still from 'Clayface' (Image Source: YouTube | Warner Bros.)

'Clayface' follows Matt Hagen, played by Tom Rhys Harries, a rising Hollywood actor whose promising career takes a devastating turn after a crime boss leaves him horribly disfigured. Abandoned by those around him, Hagen turns to an experimental treatment to restore his appearance. However, the procedure has unexpected consequences, gradually eroding his grip on reality and sending him down a destructive path driven by revenge. The film explores the body horror behind Hagen’s transformation, offering a darker take on a character traditionally associated with Batman’s world. Rather than setting up a direct sequel or an obvious connection to another upcoming DCU project, ‘Clayface’ stands on its own as a horror-driven story about the character’s tragic transformation.

Although 'Clayface' is part of the new DC Universe, the movie appears to stand apart from the franchise’s more traditional superhero stories. DC Studios co-chief James Gunn has confirmed its place on the DCU timeline, making it one of the earlier projects in the shared continuity.

Naomi Ackie as Caitlyn Corr in a still from 'Clayface' (Image Source: YouTube | Warner Bros.)

Tom Rhys Harries leads the cast as Matt Hagen, alongside Naomi Ackie, David Dencik, Max Minghella, Eddie Marsan, Nancy Carroll, and Joshua James. Mike Flanagan and Hossein Amini are credited as screenwriters. Flanagan originated the story, which takes the DCU in a distinctly horror-focused direction. 'Clayface' arrives in theaters on October 23, 2026.

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