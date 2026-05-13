'Stuart Fails To Save The Universe' finally drops trailer and it's releasing sooner than we think

'HBO Max' released the first trailer for 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe,' a chaotic multiverse spinoff set in 'The Big Bang Theory' universe.

HBO Max just dropped the mind-bending trailer for 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe,' the wildest expansion of 'The Big Bang Theory' universe. The spinoff series focuses on Stuart Bloom, the socially awkward and underconfident comic book store owner who was often the center of jokes in the parent series. Two days before its YouTube release, the teaser was unveiled to advertisers on Monday, during the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation. The show's premiere episode will drop on HBO Max on July 23 at 9:00 p.m. ET, followed by nine more episodes releasing weekly. The story takes Stuart away from the comfort of Pasadena and into a gritty world of dimensional rifts, supreme leaders, and a multi-dimensional apocalypse. Now it's up to Stuart and his ragtag group of friends to save the world from impending danger.

John Ross Bowie, Brian Posehn, Kevin Sussman, and Lauren Lapkus in 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' (Image Credit: HBO)

The trailer begins with Stuart giving a deadpan reply, "I think there's room for improvement," to a normal "How are you doing?" From there, things go from crazy to crazier, involving an identical twin brother from another reality stream, dimensional rifts tearing through the sky, and human-sized bugs. Viewers are then introduced to the supreme ruler of South Pasadena, who turns out to be Sheldon's archenemy - Kripke. The official description of 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' reads: "Comic book store owner Stuart Bloom is tasked with restoring reality after he breaks a device built by Sheldon and Leonard, accidentally bringing about a multiverse Armageddon. Stuart is aided in this quest by his girlfriend Denise (Lauren Lapkus), geologist friend Bert (Brian Posehn), and quantum physicist/all-around pain in the ass Barry Kripke (John Ross Bowie). Along the way, they meet alternate-universe versions of characters we’ve come to know and love from 'The Big Bang Theory.' As the title implies, things don’t go well."

Kevin Sussman and Lauren Lapkus in 'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' (Image Credit: HBO)

'Stuart Fails to Save the Universe' stars Kevin Sussman, Lauren Lapkus, Brian Posehn, and John Ross Bowie in prominent roles. Produced by Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, the sci-fi comedy series was created by Chuck Lorre, Zak Penn, and Bill Prady, who also serve as executive producers. It is the fourth series in ‘The Big Bang Theory’ franchise, following ‘Young Sheldon’ and ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage.' Both shows were well-received by critics and performed strongly for the streaming service.