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Who was Phyllis Gilliam? Inside the ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Season 2 finale tribute

A touching tribute card during the ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ Season 2 finale left viewers curious about Phyllis Gilliam
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still from 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @georgieandmandycbs)
A still from 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @georgieandmandycbs)

The Season 2 finale of ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ ended with more than just twists and cliffhangers. During the first half of the comedy’s two-part finale, which aired on May 21, viewers noticed a heartfelt tribute card dedicated to Phyllis Gilliam. She was a longtime costume supervisor who worked behind the scenes on the series. The tribute read, “In loving memory, Phyllis Gilliam, January 26, 1956 – March 23, 2026.” While audiences may not have recognized her name right away, Gilliam helped shape the look and feel of the CBS sitcom. She worked as a costume supervisor on both the first and second seasons of the ‘Young Sheldon’ spinoff, contributing to the wardrobe choices that helped define the show’s characters.

A still from 'Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage' season 2 (Cover image credit: Paramount | Photo by Troy Harvey)
A still from 'Georgie and Mandy's First Marriage' Season 2 (Image Source: Paramount | Photo by Troy Harvey)

According to her obituary, Gilliam died in March 2026 after battling Stage IV cancer. Her passing came only a couple of months after the death of her husband, Murray Gilliam, who also lost his own fight with cancer earlier this year in January. The obituary stated that, “Phyllis found herself in the ICU. Surrounded by friends and family who poured over her with love, reminiscing about their favourite moments with this beautiful woman, watching ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ – Phyllis’s favourite movie. On March 23, 2026, Phyllis took her last breath. On that day, the world was a little bit less light.” 

Phyllis Gilliam pose for a photo (Image Source: Phyllis Gilliam's obituary page)
Phyllis Gilliam poses for a photo (Image Source: Phyllis Gilliam's obituary page)

It further read, “Let’s remember Phyllis for what a wonderful spirit she was. A woman who was always ready to help others. A smile that could melt any heart. A compassion that persevered even through the deepest valleys of struggle. In a world of conflict and strife, we should all strive to carry a little bit of Phyllis in all of us.” She is survived by her two children, Susan and Robert. Gilliam’s son, Robert, also shared details about her illness through a GoFundMe page created after her demise. He explained that she was diagnosed in September 2025 and initially responded well to chemotherapy and radiation. Things got more serious after the cancer spread from her lungs to other parts of her body, including her spine and brain. Robert also used the fundraiser to talk about the kind of person his mother was outside her Hollywood career. 

A still from 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @georgieandmandycbs)
A still from 'Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage' (Image Source: Instagram | @georgieandmandycbs)

He said, “She was a gifted seamstress and spent nearly 30 years working as a costume designer in television. Any person she came across on set will attest to how uncompromisingly kind she was.” Besides ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’, Gilliam also worked on series such as ‘Agent Carter’, ‘The Upshaws’, ‘Miracle Workers’, ‘Great News’, ‘Ghosts’, ‘Home Economics’, ‘Mob City’, and ‘Numb3rs’. Meanwhile, ‘Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage’ continues to build momentum for CBS. Following the Season 2 finale, the comedy is expected to return for its third season during the fall 2026 television lineup.

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