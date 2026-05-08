Sophia Bush opens up on 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 finale cliffhanger about Amelia and Cass: 'This is...'

Cass Beckman was involved romantically with Dr. Teddy Altman, who left the hospital at the end of 'Grey's Anatomy' Season 22 with Dr. Owen Hunt.

Sophia Bush has played the recurring character of Dr. Cass Beckman on 'Grey's Anatomy' since 2024. The trauma surgeon was involved with Dr. Teddy Altman when she and Owen were going through a difficult phase and decided to open up their marriage in Season 21. However, Cass and Teddy only got together this season after Teddy and Owen decided to get divorced. But now that the duo is leaving for Paris, Cass has also moved on to her next romantic interest, as seen in the Season 22 finale, which dropped on Thursday. A chance encounter between Cass and Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) led to a new hookup on the show, leaving fans stunned with the unexpected pairing.

An image of Teddy and Cass from ABC's medical drama 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: ABC | Grey's Anatomy)

Bush herself was surprised when she read the script for the finale episode of the long-running ABC drama, titled 'Bridge over Troubled Water.' She shared her reaction exclusively with Entertainment Weekly, right after the finale, telling the outlet, "When I flipped to that page, the gasp, I mean, I shrieked so loud I scared everyone in my house." The 43-year-old actress went on to add, "You immediately get that question of like, 'What happened? This is insane.' Also, I was just giggling to myself because from the moment that Cass showed up at Grace Sloan, the whole gay internet has been asking for this. And I was like, 'Oh, okay. Writers' room, I see you!''

An image of Sophia Bush as Dr. Cass Beckman from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: Disney | Photo by Anne Marie Fox)

After the bridge collapse, Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital issued a call to all nearby surgeons to assist with triage. The collapse prevented Cass from getting to Seattle Presbyterian, where she works, so she decided to offer her services at Grey Sloan instead. She was immediately pulled into a critical case involving Meredith's partner, Nick Marsh (Scott Speedman), who suffered severe abdominal trauma in the incident. Dr. Bailey enlisted Cass and a handful of other surgeons to perform the difficult surgery, which ended up saving Nick's life. As Meredith and Amelia kept a close watch on the surgery, the latter got to briefly interact with Cass, which seemed nothing out of the ordinary. However, the series delivered a worthy finale shocker when they showed Cass and Amelia in bed together during the final moments of the episode.

In the Season 22 finale, Dr. Amelia Shepherd (Caterina Scorsone) and Dr. Toni Wright (Jen Landon) hit pause on their relationship after the latter considered reconciling with her ex-wife. But by the end of the hour, she had a change of heart and decided to get back with Amelia, only to receive the biggest shock of her life. When Toni showed up at Amelia’s house, she found that her lover had already moved on with another woman. Since the episode didn't delve into how the duo got together, Bush presented her own version of events that could have led to the unexpected hookup. She started by explaining, "Maybe when Meredith storms off down the hall and leaves Cass and Amelia to figure out what to do just ahead of Nick's surgery, Amelia said, 'Text me updates. I'll go deal with her.' Maybe that was the sort of connection. And then everybody winds up at the bar afterward to get a beer or whatever, blowing off some steam."

A still of Cass and her husband David Beckman from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: ABC | Grey's Anatomy)

Whether their hookup will evolve into something long-term or just fizzle out will only be known when the medical drama series returns with Season 23 this fall. Bush is game to return for next season with a new romance on the horizon. "Let's be honest, we're talking about Amelia Shepherd. She's incredible. She's not like a fly-by-night kind of moment. This is, obviously, just me spitballing and trying to consider how these experiences feel as real as possible," she teased about a possible return in Season 23.

An image of Teddy Altman and Owen Hunt from 'Grey's Anatomy' (Image Source: ABC | Grey's Anatomy)

Cass's character allows the show to explore the concept of open marriages as she and her husband, David Beckman (Wil Traval), are in one. Addressing her character's marriage dynamics, the 'One Tree Hill' star said that Cass "really loves David, [but] maybe is not necessarily in love with him anymore." With Teddy gone, Cass can really find out whether her dalliance with Amelia has the potential to become something serious, or whether it can serve as a catalyst, forcing her to examine her marriage to David.