‘Grey’s Anatomy’ main star to be missing from upcoming season 22 episodes — here’s why and when she’ll return

The aftermath of Grey Sloan’s devastating explosion sends shockwaves through the hospital, and Amelia’s journey takes a heartbreaking turn.

The emotional wreckage left by ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s explosive season 21 finale continues to haunt the doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial. No one feels it more than Dr. Amelia Shepherd, portrayed by longtime cast member Caterina Scorsone. After the October 16 episode revealed Amelia’s struggles to cope with the tragedy tied to her patient Dylan, she announced she would be taking a much-needed sabbatical. It marks a temporary exit for one of the show’s most enduring characters. According to production insiders, Scorsone’s hiatus will stretch across the next eight episodes, with her anticipated return set for 2026, as per E! News.

While this storyline-driven absence feels organic, it also aligns with ‘Grey’s Anatomy’s ongoing cost-adjustment strategy. Starting with the 2024–2025 season, ABC implemented reduced episode guarantees for its veteran stars. It’s a trend seen across other long-running dramas. The show’s principal cast now appears in 14 out of 18 episodes per season. Meanwhile, Scorsone’s schedule for the upcoming run is shortened to 10 episodes, a change intentionally woven into Amelia’s arc. Despite the temporary step back, Scorsone remains a full-fledged series regular.

Amelia, first introduced in season 7 after originating on the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ spinoff ‘Private Practice,’ remains a core figure in the Grey’s universe. As the sister of the late Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and a key part of Meredith Grey’s (Ellen Pompeo) extended family, her emotional and professional storylines have long anchored the show’s heart. Showrunner Meg Marinis previously hinted at plans to explore Amelia’s psyche after a quieter season 21. “She was very medical this season,” Marinis told Deadline following the season 21 finale.

She added, “We’ll see if her strive and desire to keep taking on medical cases, we’ll see if that continues after what happens to Dylan. I think that’s a moment of hubris for her. She took on something that, there’s a possibility she shouldn’t have operated on that girl to begin with.” Amelia’s guilt over operating on Dylan, a case that spiraled into tragedy, has driven much of her turmoil this season. The explosion, caused by Dylan’s mother, led to the death of Dr. Monica Beltran and left Dylan trapped in a state of paralysis, fully conscious but unable to move or communicate. And the emotional burden became unbearable, leading Amelia to step away from medicine entirely for the time being.

While Amelia’s absence will be felt, the storyline paves the way for both healing and transformation, not only for her but for those she leaves behind at Grey Sloan. The door remains wide open for her eventual return, likely accompanied by a powerful redemption arc. Fans can expect the next few episodes to explore the ripple effects of her departure, as the remaining doctors attempt to move forward in the wake of devastating loss and unresolved guilt. Whether Dylan’s condition improves before Amelia’s return remains to be seen, but her journey toward forgiveness, both of herself and of fate, is far from over.