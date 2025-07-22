‘One Tree Hill’ fan-favorite was asked to be on ‘RHOBH’ — but she missed the text (literally)

"I don't mean this to be judgy. Genuinely, I was like, 'Isn't that the show where all the women yell at each other?'" 'One Tree Hill' alum said

'One Tree Hill' alum Sophia Bush missed the golden opportunity to be on 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.' During a conversation with her friend and 'RHOBH' star Bozoma Saint John at the Create & Cultivate festival in Los Angeles on July 17, Bush revealed she was invited to join the Bravo hit — but missed out simply because she didn’t see Saint John's text. Saint John, who joined the show in 2024, recalled the moment, “Sophia would make a great housewife, right? I wrote her a text message in April … I was like, ‘Hey, I need to ask you a controversial question,'” Saint John said at that time, according to E! News.

However, as per Saint John, Bush "knew what I was gonna ask her and never responded until yesterday, when she was like, 'Oh, how did I miss this text message in April?'" Bush immediately shared her side of the story and explained, "First of all, I am a terrible texter, so I go to text her and I'm like, 'Oh my god, I'm so excited I get to see you tomorrow. I can't wait.' And then I go, 'Controversial question? April?' And then I'm like, 'Wow, we really talk more in group chats.'"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sophia Bush (@sophiabush)

Then, the 'John Tucker Must Die' actress replied, "I'm like, 'Girl, what's the controversial question? I love a controversial question.' She's like, 'I was trying to get you on the show.'" Following that, Saint John revealed the reason why she thought Bush would be the perfect addition to the cast of 'RHOBH.' The former Netflix executive said, "We need more women who are self-possessed, who enjoy their relationships with other women, who understand conflict and drama, not because they want to put on a spectacle, but because that's just what life is, and are unafraid to talk about the hard stuff."

Saint John felt that Bush ticked all the right boxes, but the 'Chicago Med' star wasn't fully sold on the idea of doing reality TV. "I don't mean this to be judgy. Genuinely, I was like, 'Isn't that the show where all the women yell at each other?' Boz is not a yeller. She is a cheerleader. She is a teammate. I don't think I get it. So, then I decided to tune in to watch you, and I was like, 'Oh, she's changing the vibe of a whole industry,'" Sophia admitted on the panel, taped for her 'Work in Progress' podcast.

It appears that Bush has no interest in joining the cast of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' anytime soon, but she praised her pal Saint John for “modeling a healthier way” of embodying reality TV stardom. Bush further added, "Isn't that what we're all trying to do all day anyway, get through the time that passes and like it? I just want to like my life." As of this moment, the premiere date of 'RHOBH' Season 15 hasn't been revealed by the network, but the filming for the upcoming season has already begun.