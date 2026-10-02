Does ‘Digger’ have a post-credit scene? Here’s what happens after the movie ends

‘Digger’ stars Tom Cruise, Sandra Hüller, Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, and more in key roles

Alejandro G. Iñárritu (‘Birdman’) came up with the idea for ‘Digger’ in 2015, shortly after wrapping up ‘The Revenant.’ He then began talking it through with Tom Cruise in 2019, while the actor was filming ‘Top Gun: Maverick.’ Now, Warner Bros. has finally released ‘Digger’ in theaters in the US, and viewers are wondering whether the film has any footage after the credits, as the studio has been known to include post-credit scenes in some of its recent major releases.

A still from the ‘Digger’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Warner Bros.)

In the film, Digger Rockwell is an oil tycoon whose drilling operations in Greenland cause an ice shelf 400 miles wide to break off a glacier and head toward Europe. At the beginning of the film, he becomes obsessed with Maggie, his dying animatronic cat, which he has had for 30 years. Meanwhile, President Compson (John Goodman) and his team recruit Digger to solve the crisis he created. Scientist Ganesh (Riz Ahmed) is given clearance to reveal that Digger knew about the danger and refused to take action. When Digger gets to speak for himself, he positions himself as the supplier of the energy people needed to sustain their unsustainable lifestyles.

About half an hour in, there is a comedic moment when a model tree topples in the background during a scene between Digger and Compson. That’s when Cruise loses Digger’s Southern accent. The scene reveals that everything has been part of ‘Fossil Fools,’ a stage comedy about real events with a cast that includes Cruise, who plays Curtis Markson, an actor who is performing in the role. Jesse Plemons (‘Breaking Bad’) plays Kenny, the real Digger’s nephew and the producer of this 25th-anniversary screening of the cult comedy. In the final moments of the play, the vice president (Michael Stuhlbarg) cuts Digger off from his supplies after Compson’s death, and Digger throws Maggie’s ashes into the rising tide before he dives into the sea. The crowd cheers, Curtis learns his daughter is safe, and then the theater’s alarms begin blaring. Everyone puts on a gas mask and files out into a post-apocalyptic New York.

A still from the ‘Digger’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | Warner Bros.)

That’s where the question about additional scenes comes in. There are no traditional end-credits scenes featuring extra footage, but the credits roll while showing viewers more wreckage of the flooded city. The opening music fades into the alert ringing in the theater, and the rest of the credits roll silently. Iñárritu wrote the screenplay with Alexander Dinelaris, Nicolás Giacobone, and Sabina Berman from the story by Berman, Iñárritu, and Jez Butterworth. Dinelaris and Giacobone also worked with Iñárritu on ‘Birdman.’ Cruise officially joined the project in February 2024. Sandra Hüller, Sophie Wilde, and Emma D’Arcy are also part of the cast. ‘Digger’ is 2 hours and 8 minutes long, rated R, and was released in theaters by Warner Bros. on October 2, 2026.