‘Miami Vice ’85’ adds ‘Superman’ star in key role

The original series starred Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as Miami detectives Crockett and Tubbs, respectively

Edi Gathegi (Mr. Terrific in ‘Superman’) has joined the cast of Universal Pictures’ ‘Miami Vice ‘85,’ according to The Hollywood Reporter. Sources revealed to the outlet that he will play a small-time criminal with lofty ambitions who is out of his depth. Gathegi joins the film’s star-studded cast, which includes Michael B. Jordan as Ricardo Tubbs and Austin Butler as James “Sonny” Crockett, the two undercover cops at the center of the story. Whitney Peak, Camila Morrone, Danny Ramirez, John Leguizamo and Andrew Schulz are among the other cast members. Moreover, THR revealed last month that Leguizamo (‘The Odyssey’) will play the movie’s main villain.

Edi Gathegi attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Netflix's 'Beef' Season 2 at the Egyptian Theatre Hollywood on April 08, 2026, in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Brianna Bryson/FilmMagic)

Meanwhile, Alden Ehrenreich signed on in August, after winning his first Tony in June for ‘Becky Shaw,’ according to Deadline. The publication also reported that, as per sources, he had more than eight offers before choosing this film. Notably, Gathegi’s earlier projects include ‘X-Men: First Class,’ several of the ‘Twilight’ movies and the Netflix western ‘The Harder They Fall,’ which also starred Idris Elba, Regina King and Delroy Lindo. In the 'Twilight' films, he played the vampire, Laurent. Fast forward to last year, he played the DC hero Mr. Terrific in James Gunn’s ‘Superman.’

Joseph Kosinski (‘Top Gun: Maverick’) is directing from a script by Dan Gilroy. The film, which is inspired by the pilot episode of the NBC series that aired from 1984-1990, examines the glamour and corruption of Miami in the mid-1980s. Eric Warren Singer wrote an earlier version, and the script builds upon characters that Anthony Yerkovich created for his executive-produced series with Michael Mann. Universal executives Sara Scott and Christina Hoffrogge oversee the film for the studio. Dylan Clark, through Dylan Clark Productions, is producing alongside Kosinski.

Edi Gathegi attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Warner Bros. 'Superman' at TCL Chinese Theatre on July 07, 2025, in Hollywood, California (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Maya Dehlin Spach)

Moreover, the original series starred Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas as Miami detectives Crockett and Tubbs, respectively, who were known for their fast boats and pastel suits. The film is set to begin shooting this November, with principal photography in New York and Miami. It is being shot for IMAX and is slated to release in theaters on May 19, 2028, according to Universal Pictures.