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Does ‘Verity’ have a post-credit scene? Ending and final twist explained

The film, starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett, ends with a dark truth coming to light
BY GIRA RATHOD
PUBLISHED 31 MINUTES AGO
A still from the ‘Verity’ trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Amazon MGM Studios)
A still from the ‘Verity’ trailer (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Amazon MGM Studios)

The highly anticipated film, ‘Verity,’ starring Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Josh Hartnett, has finally hit theaters. Directed by Michael Showalter, the film is based on Colleen Hoover’s 2018 bestselling novel of the same name. The film premiered in theaters on October 2, 2026, and viewers wondering whether they should wait through the credits can rest easy, as ‘Verity’ does not have a post-credit scene. However, those who want to see the names of all the cast and crew can sit through the credits. The cast is listed in order of appearance. 

‘Verity’
A still from the ‘Verity’ trailer (Image Source: YouTube | @Amazon MGM Studios)

The film follows Lowen Ashleigh (played by Dakota Johnson), who is hired to finish a successful book series written by acclaimed author Verity Crawford (played by Anne Hathaway). Since Verity is unable to complete the series after a mysterious accident, Lowen moves into the Crawford home to finish the project. However, things take a turn after she finds an unpublished manuscript in Verity’s office. She learns shocking things about Verity, including how she doesn’t find joy in motherhood and that she orchestrated the accident that resulted in her daughter Harper’s death. Lowen also discovers that Verity has been faking her injuries, including her paralysis. Soon, Lowen tells Jeremy, Verity’s husband (played by Josh Hartnett), what she has learned.

After Jeremy and Lowen become convinced that Verity is a monster, Jeremy kills her, and the two dump her body in the same lake where their daughter accidentally died. The film then cuts to a year later. Lowen is pregnant with Jeremy’s baby, and the two are seen packing up to leave their Vermont home and start a new life with Crew, Jeremy’s son with Verity, and their unborn child. While packing, Lowen finds a hidden letter from Verity addressed to her son. The letter reveals that the manuscript was a writing exercise Verity did from a villain’s perspective, which eventually made her novel popular. More importantly, the letter reveals that Jeremy had been drugging Verity and was responsible for causing her car accident, which she somehow survived. Verity had been faking her paralysis to protect herself from Jeremy and was planning to leave the house with their son to escape him. 

The final twist reveals the truth and Jeremy’s darker side. Jeremy calls out to Lowen, and she hides the letter, wipes her tears, and walks to him. The two appear to be moving forward with their life together. The ending leaves viewers wondering what will happen next and whether Lowen will try to get away from Jeremy or choose to forget about Verity’s letter and what he did to her.

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