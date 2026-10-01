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Kelli Garner partners with ‘Cloverfield’ star for new road-trip romance ‘You Always’

Brian Jett’s romance follows a photographer searching for his high school sweetheart, with filming already underway.
BY URVASHI MORE
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Kelli Garner as Marilyn Monroe in 'The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe' (2015) (Cover Image Source: Asylum Entertainment)
Kelli Garner as Marilyn Monroe in 'The Secret Life of Marilyn Monroe' (2015) (Cover Image Source: Asylum Entertainment)

Kelli Garner and Michael Stahl-David are teaming up for 'You Always,' a romantic road movie from Brian Jett. Garner, whose credits include 'Lars and the Real Girl,' will star opposite the 'Cloverfield' actor. Filming has already begun, with the two actors leading a cast that also includes Oliver Cooper, John Patrick Amedori, and Sabrina Jalees.

A Deadline report describes the story as follows: “The film follows a listless photographer (Stahl-David) who, in the depressing wake of his 20th high school reunion, embarks on an impulsive road trip to the Southwest in search of his high school sweetheart (Garner), the one woman he never could let go of.” Principal photography is taking place in Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, and Albuquerque. Thousand Miles Entertainment is producing the film. Caitlin Carleton, whose credits include 'Difficult Conversations,' is co-producing alongside Jett.

Cooper joins the ensemble with credits including 'Project X' and 'Burt.' Amedori is known for 'Dear White People,' while Jalees appeared in 'Black Mirror.' The announcement does not disclose their characters or explain how they fit into the story.

Kelli Garner (L) and Michael Stahl-David (R) will lead the romantic road movie 'You Always' (Image Source: Instagram | @itsmekelligarner; @michaelstahldavid)
Kelli Garner (L) and Michael Stahl-David (R) will lead the romantic road movie 'You Always' (Image Source: Instagram | @itsmekelligarner; @michaelstahldavid)

Jett wrote the screenplay and is directing 'You Always' in addition to producing it. His previous credits include 'Let Go,' which starred Kevin Hart, David Denman and Gillian Jacobs. Stahl-David's filmography includes 'In Your Eyes,' 'My Blind Brother,' and 'The Light of the Moon,' as well as his role in the 2008 film 'Cloverfield.' He also has 'The Last Day' in the pipeline, with Alicia Vikander, Wagner Moura and Victoria Pedretti.

Garner's screen credits include 'The Aviator,' 'Horns,' 'G-Force,' and 'Dreamland,' as well as 'Lars and the Real Girl.' Her upcoming films include 'Misty Green,' directed by Chris Rock. Cinema Express lists an October 9 US release for that project. Its cast also includes Rosalind Eleazar, Adam Driver, Daniel Kaluuya, Anna Kendrick, and Topher Grace.

For 'You Always,' the announcement establishes the leads, supporting cast, and production team while filming continues. A release date has not been announced. Neither report names a distributor nor confirms whether the movie will debut in theaters or on a streaming service. Details about its release plans remain pending.

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