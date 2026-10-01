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'24 Jump Street' finally confirms release date along with main cast

'24 Jump Street' serves as the sequel to 2012’s '21 Jump Street' and 2014’s '22 Jump Street,' starring Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 3 HOURS AGO
A still of Schmidt and Jenko from '22 Jump Street' (Cover Image Source: Columbia Pictures)
A still of Schmidt and Jenko from '22 Jump Street' (Cover Image Source: Columbia Pictures)

Sony has finally set a release date for the highly anticipated sequel '24 Jump Street.' The sequel will arrive in theatres on December 10, 2027. Rodney Rothman, known for his work on 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,' has been tapped to direct. He also co-wrote the script with star Jonah Hill. Though this is Rothman's first solo directorial venture, he has been part of the franchise since '22 Jump Street,' having helped pen its script. Phil Lord and Chris Miller, who directed the previous two movies, remain involved as producers. Meghan Malloy, who produced 2012’s '21 Jump Street' and 2014’s '22 Jump Street,' will also return for the upcoming sequel.

A still from the franchise (Image Source: Columbia Pictures)
A still from the franchise (Image Source: Columbia Pictures)

Neal H. Moritz. Tatum and Reid Carolin are also billed as producers for Free Association. Hill and Matt Dines will also serve in the same capacity for the Strong Baby banner. Moritz earlier shared a photo of the script on his social media page and revealed why the movie is not called '23 Jump Street.' The answer was on the script's front page, and it read, "It took so long to make we had to skip one." 

Channing Tatum, Jonah Hill, and Ice Cube are all set to reprise their roles. The trio plays Greg Jenko, Morton Schmidt, and Captain Dickson, respectively, and their adventures were at the center of the previous two movies. Dave Franco also appeared in the first two movies as Eric Molson. On being asked whether the fan favorite would return, he said the decision is in production's hands. "The truth is I don’t know yet. I have let them know how much I adore the franchise and that I’m here if they need me — but if Eric Molson doesn’t naturally fit into the story, I understand," the actor said to THR

Still from 'Jump Street 22' (Image Source: Columbia Pictures | Scott Garfield Sony/AP)
A still from '22 Jump Street' (Image Source: Columbia Pictures | Photo by Scott Garfield Sony/AP)

This release date is a massive show of confidence from Sony, as it means the action comedy will be facing off against major films like 'Avengers: Secret Wars' and 'The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum' at the box office. The latter two will arrive in theatres a week later, on December 17. Though plot details remain under wraps, the film is expected to follow the formula of the previous two installments. Officers Schmidt and Jenko will likely be seen going undercover in high-stakes situations and finding themselves in trouble.

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