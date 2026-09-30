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What is ‘Sense and Sensibility’ about? Everything we know as Daisy Edgar-Jones takes on Jane Austen classic

Daisy Edgar-Jones and Esme Creed-Miles bring a fresh take on Jane Austen's beloved story to theaters this fall.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elinor Dashwood and Esme Creed-Miles as Marianne Dashwood in a still from 'Sense and Sensibility'(Cover Image Source: YouTube | Focus Features)
Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elinor Dashwood and Esme Creed-Miles as Marianne Dashwood in a still from 'Sense and Sensibility'(Cover Image Source: YouTube | Focus Features)

Focus Features has unveiled the trailer and poster for its new adaptation of Jane Austen's 'Sense and Sensibility.' The film will arrive in theaters on October 16, with Daisy Edgar-Jones and Esme Creed-Miles leading the cast. Georgia Oakley directs the film from a screenplay by Diana Reid. This version of the story is now on the big screen with a fresh cast and crew for the adaptation. The movie has been rated PG for some thematic elements, partial nudity, and brief violence.

'Sense and Sensibility' traces the journey of sisters Elinor and Marianne Dashwood after a turn in their family's fortunes. Elinor and Marianne navigate love, loss, and financial uncertainty amid the societal expectations of 18th-century England. Elinor manages to retain dignity most of the time. The story explores love, family, and financial uncertainty amid the societal expectations of 18th-century England.

Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elinor Dashwood in a still from 'Sense and Sensibility'
Daisy Edgar-Jones as Elinor Dashwood in a still from 'Sense and Sensibility' (Image Source: YouTube | Focus Features)

Elinor Dashwood is played by Daisy Edgar-Jones, whereas Marianne Dashwood is played by Esme Creed-Miles. Other actors in the supporting cast are Caitriona Balfe, Frank Dillane, George MacKay, and Fiona Shaw. George MacKay portrays Edward Ferrars. Bodhi Rae Breathnach portrays Margaret Dashwood, while Balfe plays Mrs. Dashwood.

Oakley previously wrote and directed 'Blue Jean', which earned her a BAFTA nomination for Outstanding Debut. Her other directing work includes the short film 'Little Bird' and the SXSW-nominated pilot for 'Bored'. Reid has written novels including 'Love & Virtue', 'Seeing Other People', and 'Signs of Damage'. 

George MacKay as Edward Ferrars in a still from 'Sense and Sensibility'
George MacKay as Edward Ferrars in a still from 'Sense and Sensibility' (Image Source: YouTube | Focus Features)

Austen originally published 'Sense and Sensibility' anonymously under the name 'By A Lady.' The story centers on the contrasting emotional approaches of Elinor and Marianne. The production is also a continuation of the cooperation between Focus Features and Working Title Films, which collaborated on the 2005 remake of 'Pride & Prejudice' and the 2020 remake of 'Emma.'

The trailer provides an opportunity to see what the film period and the Dashwoods' surroundings will look like. It introduces viewers to the characters, including Edward Ferrars, who belong to the sphere of life the Dashwood sisters move around in. With the trailer and poster now released, the film has begun its promotional campaign ahead of its October theatrical debut.

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